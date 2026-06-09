Asian teams look to make their mark at the 2026 World Cup

Asian teams have delivered some of the World Cup's greatest shocks and most inspiring underdog runs. With the 2026 tournament approaching, they will be looking to make their mark on the competition. CNA looks back at four of the greatest World Cup campaigns by Asian sides - from North Korea's stunning run in 1966 to Japan's exploits in 2022.

Asian teams have delivered some of the World Cup's greatest shocks and most inspiring underdog runs. South Korea's golden goal in their round-of-sixteen match against Italy at the 2002 FIFA World Cup in Daejeon is one such iconic moment.

The Asian Football Confederation will have a record nine representatives at the 2026 tournament, with teams like Australia, Iran, Iraq, Japan, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea and Uzbekistan attempting to write their own piece of history. CNA looks back at four of the greatest World Cup campaigns by Asian sides - from North Korea's stunning run in 1966 to Japan's exploits in 2022.

North Korea's World Cup qualification turned out to be a headache for the host, England, as British officials feared that allowing North Korea's attendance at the tournament would cause problems, particularly with South Korea. To prevent further problems, England relented and tweaked the rules to ensure that national anthems were only played before the opening game and the final.

North Korea were grouped alongside heavyweights the Soviet Union, former world champions Italy and the third-placed team from the previous World Cup Chile. Their opening match was a disastrous 3-0 defeat by the Soviet Union, but they earned a 1-1 draw against Chile, which gave them a lifeline. In their next match against Italy, North Korea held on for their first World Cup victory, and Asia's first as well.

With the 1966 edition featuring just 16 teams and the top two teams from each group advancing to the quarter-finals, the result saw North Korea through to the last eight. North Korea and Portugal would face each other in a rematch 44 years later, at the 2010 World Cup. This time, the Portuguese came out 7-0 winners.

After North Korea's heroics in 1966, Asia's next win at a World Cup would again come from a team making its debut - Saudi Arabia. The team lost 2-1 in their opening fixture to a Dutch team that included Frank Rijkaard, Dennis Bergkamp and Ronald Koeman, before bouncing back in their next match to beat Morocco 2-1 for their first World Cup victory.

Yet that Belgium game is best remembered for Saeed Al Owairan's mazy solo goal, reminiscent of Diego Maradona's effort against England in 1986. Picking up the ball in his own half, Al Owairan dribbled through the heart of the Belgian midfield and defence, going past multiple players before slotting the ball past the goalkeeper. Al Owairan recalled predictions that Saudi Arabia would lose 12-0 to Belgium.

He described his winning goal as a moment that secured a round-of-16 berth and cemented its place in World Cup folklore. There was to be no upset against Sweden, however, as the Scandinavians claimed a 3-1 victory on their way to a third-place finish. Japan's exploits in 2022 are also worth mentioning, as they reached the quarter-finals for the first time in their history, beating Spain 2-1 in the process.

Japan's run was eventually ended by Croatia, who won 1-1 after extra time in the quarter-finals. Despite their early exit, Japan's performance was a testament to the team's growing strength and competitiveness. The 2026 tournament will be a new chapter for Asian teams, with the competition expanded to 48 teams and a record nine representatives from the Asian Football Confederation.

With the increased number of teams, the competition will be fiercer than ever, and Asian teams will be looking to make their mark on the tournament. The 2026 World Cup will be a new challenge for Asian teams, and they will be hoping to write their own piece of history. The expanded competition will also bring new opportunities for teams to showcase their skills and make a name for themselves on the world stage.

As the 2026 tournament approaches, Asian teams will be looking to build on their past successes and make a lasting impact on the tournament. With the increased number of teams and the expanded competition, the 2026 World Cup will be a new and exciting chapter for Asian football





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