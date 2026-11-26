Asian markets rise on November 26 as tech stocks stabilize. Kioxia and SoftBank lead gains despite ongoing concerns about AI capital expenditure and new US tariff proposals on 14 economies.

Asian equity markets demonstrated resilience on November 26, staging a notable rebound after experiencing severe volatility in the preceding trading sessions. The rally was largely driven by a stabilization in the technology sector, which had suffered heavy selling pressure due to investor anxiety regarding the sustainability of artificial intelligence investments. This recovery mirrored a dip-buying strategy that helped US markets recover from initial lows before heading into the Thanksgiving holiday break.

Technology Sector Leads Market Recovery

Japanese chipmaker Kioxia and investment giant SoftBank emerged as the standout performers, with both companies surging by double-digit percentages during the session. These gains were pivotal in lifting the broader indices across the region, as investors sought value in beaten-down tech firms that had seen wild price swings throughout the week. South Korean semiconductor titans SK hynix and Samsung also posted comfortable gains, reinforcing the strength of the regional tech recovery.

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Major indices reflected this positive sentiment, with Tokyo's Nikkei 225, South Korea's Kospi, and Taiwan's Taipei Taiex all climbing more than 1%. The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong also joined the upward trend, along with markets in Sydney, Shanghai, and Singapore. However, the rally was not universal, as equities in Wellington and Manila experienced slight declines, highlighting the selective nature of the buying interest.

AI Capital Expenditure Concerns Persist

The current market volatility stems from a combination of factors, including fears over vast capital expenditures on AI infrastructure and uncertainty regarding when these investments will yield returns. Global markets have whipsawed this week, exacerbated by news regarding Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's return amid an affair with an alleged Chinese spy, which initially spiked interest before a crushing drop occurred on November 25. The euphoria over AI has been tempered by growing skepticism about the sector's profitability.

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Michael Boutros, an analyst at Forex.com, cautioned that buyers must demonstrate that renewed demand extends beyond short-lived relief rallies. He emphasized that the focus heading into December will be on whether semiconductor shares can regain traction and support a broader market recovery. If the recent deterioration in market sentiment signals further downside, the tech-led rebound may fail to sustain itself in the long term.

US Tariffs and Federal Reserve Rate Hopes

Investors remained largely unfazed by the unveiling of proposed US tariffs on 14 economies following a months-long probe into alleged excess production. The duties, which include a 20% toll on China, face a period of public comment before taking effect. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer stated that the new levies are within the bounds of existing trade negotiations with Beijing and take existing trade deals into account. Beijing has warned Washington against starting tariff wars, but the market reaction was minimal.

Meanwhile, expectations for a Federal Reserve rate hike in December received a fresh boost following data showing US inflation in October at a three-year high. Economic growth for the third quarter was also revised up, reinforcing the case for tighter monetary policy. Rising interest rate expectations and talk of tighter AI regulation under a new Democrat-led Congress continue to add pressure to market valuations, keeping investors on edge as they navigate the year-end period.