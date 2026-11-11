ASIC Sues Commonwealth Bank Over CommBiz Fee Allegations

Australia's corporate regulator ASIC is suing Commonwealth Bank of Australia for overcharging 42000 business customers A$8.5 million in undisclosed CommBiz fees between 2020 and 2025.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission has commenced civil penalty proceedings against Commonwealth Bank of Australia, alleging the nation's largest lender systematically overcharged commercial clients. The regulator claims that misleading terms and conditions within the CommBiz unit deceived roughly 42,000 customers, including numerous small business es, into paying fees they were never properly informed about. This legal action follows a decade-long period where these alleged practices persisted despite early internal warnings and customer complaints.

Details of The CommBiz Fee Dispute

Commonwealth Bank of Australia faces allegations that its terms and conditions were structured in a way that failed to clearly outline specific charges for certain debit and credit payments processed through the CommBiz platform. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission states that this lack of transparency resulted in customers paying for services without adequate disclosure of the true costs involved. The core issue revolves around the bank's failure to honor a basic expectation of financial clarity that business clients rely on for their daily operations and cash flow management.

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Financial Impact and Affected Customers

The financial scope of the alleged misconduct is substantial, with the regulator citing that approximately 42,000 customers were overcharged a total of A$8.5 million during the period from November 2020 to May 2025. This figure represents a significant loss for small enterprises and commercial entities that depend on predictable banking costs. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission emphasizes that the total amount reflects the cumulative effect of these undisclosed fees over a five-year window, highlighting the scale of the potential restitution required from Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

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Historical Timeline of The Allegations

Alan Kirkland, commissioner for the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, highlighted that customer complaints regarding these fees date back as far as 2015, suggesting the problem was known to the public years before legal action was initiated. Furthermore, an internal audit conducted in 2016 reportedly identified the overcharging of direct debit fees and triggered a requirement for corrective action within the bank. Kirkland noted that the prolonged duration of the alleged conduct, despite these early internal findings and external complaints, raises serious concerns about the bank's governance and oversight mechanisms during that decade.

Regulatory Stance and Future Proceedings

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission maintains that Commonwealth Bank of Australia broke a fundamental promise to its business customer base by charging fees that differed from those communicated to clients. Commissioner Alan Kirkland stated that the regulator is committed to holding the lender accountable for these breaches of consumer law. The commencement of these civil penalty proceedings on November 12 marks a significant escalation in the regulatory response, signaling that the agency will pursue legal remedies to enforce compliance and potentially seek penalties for the misleading conduct.