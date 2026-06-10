Asics to Spin Off High-End Onitsuka Tiger Business

Japan's Asics on Wednesday (June 10) said it will spin off its high-end Onitsuka Tiger business, a key driver behind four straight years of record profit thanks to a tourism boom and a surge in demand for its retro-inspired sports shoes.

Yasuhito Hirota, chairman and CEO of Asics , speaks at a press conference about the spin off of its high-end Onitsuka Tiger business in Tokyo, Japan on June 10.

Japan's Asics on Wednesday (June 10) said it will spin off its high-end Onitsuka Tiger business, a key driver behind four straight years of record profit thanks to a tourism boom and a surge in demand for its retro-inspired sports shoes. Under the plan, the nearly 80-year-old Onitsuka Tiger business will be transferred to OT Group, a wholly owned subsidiary, via a company split that will be effective on Jan 1, Asics said.

The move is aimed at speeding up decision-making and boosting the brand's global competitiveness, it added. Shares of Asics, which competes with the likes of Nike, Adidas and Puma, rose nearly two per cent in Tokyo, compared with a 0.7 per cent fall for the broader TOPIX index. The stock has jumped roughly sevenfold over the past five years, giving it a market value of about US$20 billion (S$25.7 billion).

Onitsuka Tiger sneakers enjoyed something of a revival after they appeared in Quentin Tarantino's 2003 movie Kill Bill, with actress Uma Thurman sporting a mustard yellow pair in the film. Sales of the brand jumped 43 per cent from a year earlier to 136.5 billion yen (S$1.1 billion) in the year that ended in December, buoyed by strong demand in Europe, inbound tourism to Japan and a weaker yen.

The Onitsuka Tiger business posted a profit margin of nearly 38 per cent, the highest among Asics' five core categories. In February, the Japanese maker of athletic and lifestyle footwear and apparel forecast another year of record profit this year. Brazilian Ana Lebl, 18, was among scores of duty-free shoppers who bought a pair of the brand's yellow Mexico 66 SD trainers, which feature a black stripe pattern, last week at an Onitsuka Tiger store in Tokyo.

Known for its minimalistic designs, Onitsuka Tiger traces its roots to Asics' predecessor, founded in 1949 by Kihachiro Onitsuka, who sought to make sports shoes out of a belief that nurturing healthy young people was essential to rebuilding Japan after World War Two. Onitsuka developed his first pair of basketball shoes and named the brand Tiger, inspired by the strength and agility of what he saw as Asia's most powerful animal





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Asics Onitsuka Tiger Spin Off High-End Business Record Profit Tourism Boom Demand Retrospective Sports Shoes Shoes Market Value Profit Margin Decision-Making Global Competitiveness Quentin Tarantino Uma Thurman Yellow Black Stripe Pattern Minimalistic Designs Onitsuka Tiger Kihachiro Onitsuka Sports Shoes Asia's Most Powerful Animal Basketball Shoes Company Split Duty-Free Shoppers Yellow Mexico 66 SD Trainers Strong Demand Inbound Tourism Weaker Yen

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