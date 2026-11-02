Police launch 6000-0999 as single outgoing number to fight impersonation scams

The Singapore Police Force has launched 6000-0999 as its official outgoing call number, with every call followed by a gov.sg SMS for verification, to help the public recognise genuine police calls amid rising impersonation scams.

The Singapore Police Force has launched 6000-0999 as its official outgoing call number to fight impersonation scams. From Nov 2, the public will receive calls from the police using this single dedicated number.

Every call will be followed by an SMS sent from the gov.sg ID for verification. The number is reserved for the police's use only, so no individuals or organisations in Singapore can use it to make phone calls. The move addresses the difficulty the public faces in checking whether calls from different numbers, including landlines and mobile phones, are genuinely from the police or from scammers impersonating police officers.

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Joint Government Effort to Fight Scams

The police are the first government agency to roll out such a dedicated number as part of the Government's latest effort to fight scams involving people posing as government officials. It is a joint initiative with the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI), the Government Technology Agency of Singapore's Open Government Products unit (OGP), and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).

Other government agencies are expected to follow suit, according to a Nov 1 announcement by the police, MDDI, OGP and IMDA. MDDI said the Government's intention is to make it easier for the public to recognise legitimate calls from government agencies, without having to remember individual agencies' phone numbers. This is expected to be done by having different agencies use phone numbers that start with a common set of numbers, with more details to be given later.

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In future, each of these numbers will be accompanied by a recognisable caller name identifying the government agency the number is tied to. We want members of the public to be able to recognise calls from the police more easily, said police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Rudy Dzulkarnaen, who is also deputy director of the police's Service Delivery Department. He added that the dedicated number gives the public a number to look out for when receiving calls.

But even with this, we encourage everyone to remain vigilant, especially when receiving calls claiming to be from government agencies such as the police, he said. Scammers continue to impersonate government officials, especially police officers, to trick victims into transferring money or disclosing sensitive information. From January to September 2026, there were at least 3,230 reported cases of scams involving the impersonation of Singapore government officials, with losses of at least $142.5 million.

In the same period a year ago, there were at least 3,380 reported cases, with losses of at least $182.6 million. The government agency most frequently impersonated is the police force. In the first nine months of 2026, there were at least 1,310 reported cases of scammers impersonating police officers, with losses of at least $53.3 million. In the same period in 2025, there were at least 1,010 reported cases, with losses totalling $61.4 million.

Development of the Dedicated Police Number

To fight such scams, Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Goh Pei Ming announced in February that the police were working with OGP and IMDA on a dedicated number for police calls. OGP developed the calling system that allows police officers to make outgoing calls displayed under 6000-0999. MDDI leads the development of the broader whole-of-Government effort to help the public better recognise legitimate phone calls from the Government.

The ministry also worked with IMDA to reserve a specific telephone number range for government use, as well as put in place regulatory safeguards to reduce the risk of the numbers being spoofed. Each call from the police's new 6000-0999 number will be followed by an SMS sent from the gov.sg ID, with details on how people can contact the police if they need further assistance. The SMS will be sent even if the police call goes unanswered.

The SMS will usually include the name of the police officer who made the call. If the officer needs a member of the public to call back, his contact number will be included in the message. The 6000-0999 number is for outgoing calls only and does not receive incoming calls. Calling the number will trigger an automated message directing the caller to the police's feedback portal at www.police.gov.sg/feedback.

SMS Verification and Contact Details

People who have queries about calls from the police can also leave a message through the feedback portal or call the police feedback hotline on 1800-358-0000. Measures have been put in place to reduce the risk of the 6000-0999 number being spoofed or misused by scammers. These measures by the Government build on existing telecommunications safeguards, including those that block overseas calls that spoof Singapore numbers.

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For example, they prevent phone calls from international numbers such as +65 6000-0999 from reaching members of the public here. The police will use the 6000-0999 number only to make phone calls and will not use it on any other messaging applications such as WhatsApp or Telegram. If scammers try to spoof or misuse the number on online messaging channels, measures are in place to address this.

Calls from 6000-0999 through online messaging or conferencing services like WhatsApp are not from the police. In August, the police issued a new messaging code of practice to fight scams. The code requires major online messaging and conferencing services to, for instance, have measures to make it harder for unknown contacts to engage users. The major services covered by the code are thought to pose the highest risk of scams to users in Singapore, and include WhatsApp and Telegram.

The services must now also implement measures to prevent the use and spoofing of the police's 6000-0999 number and the gov.sg ID on their platforms for making calls or sending messages. Messages from scammers using alternative spellings, such as g0v.5g, will also be prevented from reaching the public. Failure by the online services to comply will be a criminal offence under the Online Criminal Harms Act and may result in fines of up to $1 million.

Online Messaging Scam Protections

Online services that continue to flout the requirements may additionally be fined up to $100,000 for each day of non-compliance after conviction. If the public still gets any calls from 6000-0999 through online messaging or conferencing services, these calls are not from the police. The authorities advised the public to report such calls to the ScamShield helpline on 1799 and use the online services' report function to alert them to possible scams.

Measures are also in place to prevent scammers from spoofing the gov.sg ID. There is a multi-tiered system to protect the ID. In some instances, the public might not receive the gov.sg SMS following a call from 6000-0999. This could be due to a delay in message delivery or the recipient's number being unable to receive SMSes, said the police and OGP.

The public might also receive a gov.sg SMS without a call from 6000-0999 before that. This could happen if the call did not connect, due to the recipient's phone being switched off or out of the coverage area. Even so, the police and OGP said that the 6000-0999 number remains the primary mode of verification for the public to recognise calls from the police.

To verify the legitimacy of the call, the public can also call the ScamShield helpline on 1799. The new number builds on earlier tools like gov.sg IDs and the ScamShield helpline, 1799.