HR experts advise calm neutral questions and written records when bosses use passive-aggressive remarks

Human resource experts say employees facing sarcasm or indirect remarks from their boss should respond calmly with neutral questions, ask for direct feedback and keep records if the remarks continue. If the behaviour becomes demeaning or part of wider mistreatment, they should raise it with HR or a senior manager and seek help from the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices.

Passive-aggressive remarks are hard enough to handle with peers, but it is even tougher to manage the conversation when they come from your boss. Human resource experts say such remarks from bosses are hard to challenge because of the power gap and workplace hierarchy.

Employees should answer calmly with neutral questions, ask for direct feedback, and keep records if the remarks keep happening. If the behaviour becomes demeaning or part of wider mistreatment, they should raise it with HR or a senior manager. They can also seek help from the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices. In this series, business correspondent Timothy Goh offers practical answers to candid questions on navigating workplace challenges and getting ahead in your career.

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Readers can get more tips by signing up to the askST Jobs newsletter. The question posed is how employees should respond when their boss expresses dissatisfaction through sarcasm or indirect remarks. Michelle Koh, managing director at executive search firm The Edge Partnership, said the power imbalance makes pushing back feel risky. In Singapore workplaces, where hierarchy and face-saving still shape how people communicate, many employees simply swallow the remark, she added.

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Responding to Manager Remarks

Employees should respond to what their manager says rather than the tone of their remarks. They should ask calm, neutral questions instead of reacting defensively.

For instance, if a manager says it is nice of you to finally send that, the subordinate could reply by asking whether there was an earlier deadline they missed, adding that they want to make sure they are meeting expectations. Koh said passive aggression depends on ambiguity, and a genuine question either turns the remark into useful feedback or takes away its sting. If such remarks become a pattern, employees should request a short one-to-one meeting with their manager.

They should raise specific instances without labelling the behaviour. They could explain that they have sensed dissatisfaction from their manager on several occasions. They could add that they would prefer to receive direct feedback so they can address any concerns. Koh said employees are also encouraged to keep a quiet record of dates and comments, confirm instructions in writing, and resist the urge to match the tone or vent to colleagues.

Escalating Persistent Issues

But if the remarks become demeaning, target personal characteristics, or form part of a wider pattern of mistreatment, the matter should go to human resource or the manager own superior. Employees can also seek guidance from the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices, Koh added. David Leong, managing director of PeopleWorldwide Consulting, said the problem with passive-aggressive managers is that they communicate displeasure without taking responsibility for what they are communicating.

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Sarcasm is sometimes the language of managers who want to exercise authority using implied meaning, he said. So the most effective way to disarm passive aggression is to make the implicit explicit, Leong said. He advised employees to ask for clarity, not confrontation, and never to fight a comment or sarcasm head on as it invites further escalation. Leong said respecting authority does not mean accepting disrespect, and professionalism should go both ways.

Employees should continue to treat their managers with respect, even when faced with repeated sarcastic remarks. The objective is not to win an argument with your boss, but to protect your dignity yet to show respect without compromising your professionalism, he said.