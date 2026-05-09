Assistant HR manager's final words on LinkedIn after battling cancer for eight years

Grace Seah, a 41-year-old assistant HR manager, shared her final words through a posthumous post on LinkedIn after losing an eight-year-long battle with cancer. She expressed gratitude for her friends and family, wished for more flowing conversations than tears, and assured those unable to attend that it was alright for them not to attend. She also requested her loved ones to guide her daughter and teach her to be kind to others and herself.

The 41-year-old assistant HR manager took to LinkedIn to share her final words. A woman who lost an eight-year-long battle with cancer shared her final words through a posthumous post on LinkedIn.

Assistant human resources manager Grace Seah died aged 41 on Thursday (May 7) and her last letter to her loved ones went up the next day. She expressed gratitude for her friends and family, wished for more flowing conversations than tears, and assured those unable to attend that it was alright for them not to attend. She also requested her loved ones to guide her daughter and teach her to be kind to others and herself.

Seah's post touched many netizens, who left likes and comments expressing support for her loved ones and reflecting on their own lives. Her original LinkedIn post has garnered over 1,000 likes and 100 comments





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