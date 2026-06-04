Asus Expects AI-Powered PCs to Account for Over Half of All PC Sales This Year

Taiwanese technology giant Asus expects artificial intelligence-powered personal computers to account for more than half of all PC sales this year, said its co-CEO Samson Hu. This comes as advances in agentic AI transform how consumers interact with their devices, Hu told CNA on the sidelines of Computex, Asia's biggest AI expo.

American AI hardware giant Nvidia this week announced its entry into the consumer PC arena in collaboration with Asus and other companies. Taiwanese technology giant Asus expects artificial intelligence-powered personal computers to account for more than half of all PC sales this year, said its co-CEO Samson Hu.

This comes as advances in agentic AI transform how consumers interact with their devices, Hu told CNA on the sidelines of Computex, Asia's biggest AI expo. The event is held annually in Taipei. This year's edition runs from Tuesday to Friday, with more than 6,000 exhibitors from around the world as well as CEOs of top industry players in attendance.

Hu said the next wave of AI-enabled computing will drive rapid adoption of AI PCs, with market penetration expected to continue growing through next year. His comments came as American AI hardware giant Nvidia this week announced its entry into the consumer PC arena, in collaboration with Asus and other companies. This could be available in Microsoft Windows PCs later this year and significantly boost AI computing capabilities on personal devices.

Asus previously forecast that AI PCs would take up 60 per cent of the market share. When asked for a timeline of reaching that milestone, Hu said adoption would accelerate as AI technology evolves. The background to support this growth is because of the AI experience evolving from generative AI to agentic AI.

People can define the goals, outcomes, intent, or even define their constraints to the agentic AI, which can perceive, reason, understand and act to execute the task for people. It's a totally new experience that will help to drive the AI PC's growth in the coming years. As geopolitical tensions between the United States and China continue to reshape global supply chains, Hu said Asus has focused on diversification and manufacturing flexibility to mitigate risks.

At the same time, we maintain an agile and flexible supply chain so that we can navigate trade challenges and regulatory changes such as this kind of tension between two big countries. Hu said the company has shifted most production for products destined for the US market to Southeast Asia. Currently, 90 per cent of its US-bound motherboards and PCs are manufactured in countries like Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia, he noted.

Hu also highlighted Taiwan's importance in the global AI supply chain, describing the island as a critical hub spanning semiconductors, infrastructure and manufacturing. Taiwan is the world's strongest AI server supply chain and all the way to the power supply, PCB networking and so on. Taiwan lays a very good foundation for the whole AI ecosystem. Asus will be the key enabler to integrate all together, from our AI server infrastructure to edge computing devices and to AI PCs.





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