At 60, Florence Tan Finds Joy in Art, Love, and Living on Her Own Terms

A profile of Madam Florence Tan, a 60-year-old woman with dwarfism, who runs her own craft stall, continues to paint daily, and is planning to marry her long-term partner. The article explores her journey through life, highlighting her resilience in the face of physical and social challenges.

Madam Florence Tan, a vibrant 60-year-old, stands at a petite 1.2 meters tall, a testament to her life with dwarfism. Despite the physical and social obstacles she's faced, she exudes a remarkable presence and a zest for life. Meeting her at her art kiosk, located just outside Clementi Mall, one is immediately struck by her infectious enthusiasm and warmth.

Her kiosk is a vibrant display of her creative spirit, filled with hand-painted tote bags featuring charming animals, including cats, dogs, and even pandas. As she paints daily, her concentration is evident in the furrow of her brow as she meticulously crafts each piece. Florence's journey is one of resilience and adaptability. She's not just an artist; she's a survivor, having navigated a world not always built for her. Her upcoming marriage to the man who stood by her for decades underscores her unwavering spirit, a life filled with determination, finding beauty in the everyday and showing her infectious smile to the world. \Florence shared her life story as she welcomed the journalist into her third-floor Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat, located directly opposite her art stall. Her walking difficulties, which worsened after hip surgery in March 2024, reflect the challenges she continues to face. Unlike most people, she uses her hips to walk because of her condition, and it had an impact on her hip ligaments, leading to the need for surgery. The second surgery she postponed until 2024 when a fall prompted her to undergo the procedure. Though she recounted her experiences, her voice resonated with humor. She has a lively humor and a playful take on life. She shared the challenges of growing up in a world not designed for someone her size. From struggles with school, such as not being able to reach blackboards, to physical education classes that were challenging because of her height, she faced many hurdles. Even everyday activities like riding the bus posed difficulties. Her family moved around a lot, and after her father died when she was young, her mother and siblings helped her grow up.\Her story is laced with poignant anecdotes that reveal the strength of her character. She talks about her childhood experiences of bullying and the inventive ways she found to navigate her world. The story of the lift, and her ingenuity with a ruler, is a clear example of her resourceful nature. Her mother's unwavering support, waiting early at the bus stop, speaks volumes about the family's commitment to her well-being. Despite the hardships, there is no self-pity in her voice, only a cheerful acknowledgment of her experiences. Her upcoming marriage to her longtime partner adds another layer to her life. In spite of all she has endured, Florence's life is marked by courage and an unyielding capacity for joy. Florence's life is a testament to the power of the human spirit





