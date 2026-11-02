Hengdian World Studios experiential tourism draws over 2,000 visitors since August launch

China's Hollywood studio Hengdian World Studios has attracted more than 2,000 visitors to its mini-drama filming experience since August, as Chinese consumers shift spending toward travel and experiences amid an economic slowdown.

Hengdian World Studios, known as China's Hollywood, has attracted more than 2,000 visitors to its mini-drama filming experience since it launched in August. The sprawling complex in eastern China, where many of the country's period dramas are filmed, has expanded into experiential tourism.

Bookings are full on most days, particularly during weekends and holidays. Onlookers craned their necks outside an ornate palace chamber, peering through the doors at four women in silk robes and jade hairpins acting out a court intrigue. One consort slapped another across the face. The director called for another take, and the cast huddled over their phones.

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Then they started laughing. But the scene was not for a television drama. The women were friends who had travelled more than 1,500 km to star in their own production at Hengdian World Studios. The studio allows visitors to shoot their own scenes on sets ranging from a replica of Beijing's Forbidden City to old Shanghai streets used in professional productions.

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Visitors Film Own Mini-dramas

Director Wang Weili, who once filmed 20 groups in a single day, said demand is intense. During the National Day holiday, I shoot from morning until dark, and there are still guests we can't fit in, Wang said. The experience has become a new tourism draw at the complex in Dongyang, Zhejiang province. The attraction reflects a broader shift in Chinese consumer spending.

A slowing economy and prolonged property slump have weighed on purchases of everything from luxury goods to home furnishings. Consumers have continued to spend on travel, entertainment and experiences. That has fuelled demand for immersive attractions such as live-action role-playing games, historical re-enactments and interactive film shoots. Clare Huang, who was playing an empress in her group's palace drama, said the experience fulfilled a childhood interest.

When I was a kid, I loved playing director and getting the other children to act out scenes, Huang said. I've always enjoyed this kind of thing, so today a few of us girls get to see what it feels like. For 388 yuan (S$75) each, Huang and her friends got their hair and makeup done, costumes, a 30-minute directed shoot and a 90-second edited video.

Guests can choose from more than 20 scripts, most involving palace intrigue, romance or betrayal. The package gives visitors a full production experience on professional sets. Another customer, Xie, a 28-year-old influencer who gave only her family name, travelled to Hengdian after seeing videos of the shoots on social media. She paid 498 yuan (S$95) for a solo session based on an original script.

Experience Economy Drives Tourism

We don't have proms in China, so now people go out in costume instead, Xie said. Everyone is willing to dress up a bit more boldly and show themselves in the best way they can. The experience has become especially popular among groups of friends and social media users seeking shareable content. Hengdian World Studios is a major production hub for Chinese period dramas.

Its move into experiential tourism mirrors a wider trend of consumers prioritising experiences over material goods. Similar immersive attractions, including live-action role-playing games and historical re-enactments, have gained traction across China. The studio said bookings remain strong on most days, with weekends and holidays seeing the highest demand. The experience launched in August and has quickly become a key draw for visitors to the region.

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Visitors can choose from a range of scripts and set locations, with professional directors guiding each shoot. Wang said the pace can be relentless during peak periods. She once filmed 20 groups in a single day. During the National Day holiday, she shot from morning until dark and still had to turn away guests.

The studio has not disclosed revenue figures for the experience. The trend shows Chinese consumers spending more on travel and experiences as the economy slows. While purchases of luxury goods and home furnishings have declined, spending on entertainment and travel has remained resilient. That has created opportunities for attractions that offer immersive, shareable experiences.

Huang and her friends travelled more than 1,500 km for their session. They dressed in silk robes and jade hairpins and acted out a court intrigue. The director called for multiple takes. Between scenes, the cast huddled over their phones before breaking into laughter.

Demand Remains Strong at Studio

The final product was a 90-second edited video. Xie, the influencer, said social media videos inspired her trip. She chose a solo session with an original script for 498 yuan. The experience allows visitors to become stars in their own productions, using the same sets and costumes seen in professional dramas.

Hengdian World Studios remains a working production hub. Its sets include a replica of Beijing's Forbidden City and old Shanghai streets. The experiential tourism arm lets visitors shoot their own scenes on those sets. The studio said more than 2,000 people have taken part since August.