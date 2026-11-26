A fuel tanker crash on Cairo's Ring Road in Al-Warraq, Giza, killed at least 31 people and injured 21, with more than two dozen vehicles charred.

A fuel tanker crash on a major highway surrounding Cairo killed at least 31 people and injured at least 21 others, Egypt ian authorities said. The crash occurred on Wednesday, Nov 25, on Ring Road, a key artery that encircles the Egypt ian capital.

Rescue Efforts Continue At Crash Site

The Health Ministry said more than two dozen cars and motorcycles were left charred. Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said the injured were taken to nearby hospitals and that he would head to the scene himself. The stretch of highway where the crash occurred was in Waraq, a densely populated neighborhood in Giza, part of the Greater Cairo area. The ring road connects key highways across Greater Cairo, linking the governorates of Cairo, Giza and Qalyubia.

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At the scene, rescue workers pulled people out of burning cars. An Associated Press video shows firefighters working to put out the fire spreading among the cars. Hundreds of people gathered near the scene in the Warraq district of Imbaba, a Cairo suburb. Ahmed Sameer, who was stuck in traffic after the road was blocked, saw the fuel truck and many cars on fire.

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He said he saw at least eight bodies being removed from burned cars. It was a huge fire, the cars got stuck together because of the fire, he told the AP, describing the fear and panic that followed. It was a shocking scene. Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi expressed his condolences to the victims in a statement.

Authorities Struggle To Identify Victims

The Public Prosecutor's office said DNA investigations were underway to identify the victims. Initial statements said 25 people were injured, but that figure was later revised to 21. Health Minister Abdel Ghaffar said the death toll was preliminary, raising concerns it could rise further. Earlier reports said at least 30 people were killed and 15 injured when a vehicle carrying petroleum products overturned and caught fire.

Local media reported that firefighters had brought the blaze under control. Deadly traffic accidents claim thousands of lives every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record. Speeding, bad roads and poor enforcement of traffic laws are the main reasons behind most of the crashes. In January, 21 people were killed and 16 were injured in a massive multicar pileup on a road near the southern province of Beni Suef.

Egypt Faces Persistent Road Safety Challenges

Road accidents are common in Egypt due to factors including speeding, weak enforcement of traffic regulations and poor road conditions. In recent years, Egypt has expanded its road network with new highways and bridges under a broader infrastructure programme. The projects aim to ease congestion and accommodate rapid population growth and urban expansion. While the projects have improved traffic flow in some areas, concerns over road safety persist.

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The crash highlights Egypt's road safety problems, with speeding, weak traffic enforcement and poor roads remaining major risks despite new highways and bridges.