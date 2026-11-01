Athletic Club and Real Sociedad Honor Basque Flag Tribute

Athletic Club and Real Sociedad paid tribute to the 1976 Basque flag display. Former captains Jose Angel Iribar and Inaxio Kortabarria led teams out in Bilbao.

In Bilbao on Sunday, Athletic Club and Real Sociedad joined together to honor a pivotal moment in Basque sporting and cultural history. The ceremony took place at the San Mames stadium ahead of their LaLiga clash. The tribute celebrated the actions of former captains Jose Angel Iribar and Inaxio Kortabarria from half a century ago.

Honoring The 1976 Basque Flag Moment

Iribar and Kortabarria led the teams out onto the pitch carrying the Ikurrina. This specific Basque flag carried immense historical weight for the region and its fans. It marked exactly fifty years since the duo first carried the flag during a match in December 1976.

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The act was a significant form of public defiance against the Spanish government of that era. It occurred shortly after the death of dictator Francisco Franco. The regime had strictly banned the display of the Basque flag. The Basque language and symbols were also suppressed during that period.

Iribar and Kortabarria were greeted with loud applause from the stands. Both teams also formed a guard of honor before the match began. The scene highlighted the deep respect and shared history between the two rival clubs.

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Legal Status Of The Basque Flag Changed

Real Sociedad manager Pellegrino Matarazzo spoke about the historical significance before the game. He noted that the act was a powerful statement. Matarazzo mentioned reports suggesting it helped push the government to legalize the flag.

The Basque flag was officially legalized in Spain in January 1977. This change came rapidly following the end of the dictatorship. The legalization was a crucial step for regional identity and freedom.

Two years after becoming legal at the national level, the Ikurrina was adopted as the official flag of the Basque autonomous community. The Basque Country is one of the seventeen regions in Spain with its own local government.

Edin Terzic On Freedom And Rights

Athletic Club manager Edin Terzic addressed the press before the match. He described the historical event as a signal to the world. Terzic emphasized that people are still fighting for their rights today.

The tribute served as a reminder of the struggles for cultural expression. It connected the past resistance with the present moment in Spanish football.

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Players from both teams participated in the ceremony with solemn respect. The event underscored the unique bond between the clubs and their region.

The ceremony concluded with the teams preparing for their competitive fixture. The historical context added a layer of meaning to the ongoing rivalry.

Fans witnessed a moment that transcended the sport itself. It was a celebration of regional pride and historical memory.

The legacy of Iribar and Kortabarria continues to influence Basque football culture. Their courage fifty years ago remains a point of reference.

The match proceeded with a heightened sense of historical awareness. Both clubs acknowledged the importance of their shared heritage.