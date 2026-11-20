ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi announces a cautious approach to Gulf tournaments due to security risks from the Iran-US-Israel conflict. Key events in Saudi Arabia and Dubai face uncertainty as travel delays impact players.

ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi confirmed that the men's tennis tour is adopting a cautious wait-and-see approach regarding upcoming tournaments in the Middle East. This strategic pause follows escalating security concerns driven by the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel. Additionally, Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia have raised significant alarms regarding player and staff safety across the Gulf region.

Geopolitical Risks Disrupt Tournament Scheduling

Gaudenzi explained that the decision to delay final commitments stems from the inability to control geopolitical variables. He emphasized that the primary concern is the physical safety of players and tour staff during international travel. The tour is closely monitoring the situation before confirming fixtures that require movement through volatile zones.

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Recent incidents have already highlighted these dangers for professional athletes. Earlier this year, tennis players Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev experienced significant travel delays while competing in Dubai. These disruptions occurred amidst heightened tensions between Iran, the United States, and Israel, illustrating the immediate impact of regional instability on sports logistics.

The broader sports calendar in the region has also been affected by these hostilities. The Six Kings Slam exhibition was postponed to December following attacks on the Saudi capital, Riyadh. Soccer's Asian Cup, originally scheduled for Saudi Arabia, has been pushed to December, while the 2027 edition of the Dakar Rally has been moved out of the country entirely.

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Future Tournaments Face Uncertainty

Several high-profile tennis events are currently scheduled for the coming months, but their status remains under review. The WTA's Abu Dhabi Open is set to begin on January 31, followed by women's events in Doha and Dubai. The men's ATP 500 tournaments in Doha and Dubai are scheduled for February, though their execution depends on the security assessment.

Gaudenzi stated that while the tour has not made a final decision, they are technically waiting to see how conditions evolve. The ATP is not ignoring the need for these prestigious events but is prioritizing risk mitigation. The organization is prepared to cancel or postpone matches if the threat level to athletes increases further.

Long-Term Investment in Saudi Arabia Proceeds

Despite the immediate volatility, the ATP's long-term expansion plans in the Gulf region remain unchanged. Gaudenzi confirmed that the plan to launch a 10th Masters 1000 tournament in Saudi Arabia as early as 2028 is still on track. This development represents a massive infrastructure investment of nearly two billion dollars.

The Italian chairman described the proposed site as an incredible project that will meet the highest standards of the Masters 1000 category. He expressed confidence in the venue's potential to host world-class tennis, provided that the geopolitical situation stabilizes sufficiently to allow for safe international travel and event hosting.

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Calendar Format and Player Compensation Debate

Besides security issues, Gaudenzi addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding the tour's schedule length. The current 12-day format used by seven of the nine Masters 1000 tournaments has faced criticism from top players. Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, and Alexander Zverev have voiced concerns about the reduced recovery time and the crowded calendar.

Gaudenzi argued that the tour is striving to balance the number of tournaments with the ranking system and player well-being. He suggested that increasing compensation at Masters events could incentivize players to prioritize these tournaments. This approach aims to create loyalty to the tour and ensure that athletes feel properly rewarded for their time and effort.

The chairman noted that player representation on the ATP board ensures ongoing dialogue about these structural issues. He emphasized that nothing is set in stone regarding the calendar format, as discussions with player representatives continue. The goal is to drive more value for all players while maintaining the integrity and popularity of the sport.