Audi RS5 Avant Review: 639hp Plug-in Hybrid Performance Wagon

The new Audi RS5 Avant delivers 639hp as a plug-in hybrid, blending sports car acceleration with daily usability. Review details specs, driving modes, and real-world performance limits in Singapore.

The new Audi RS5 Avant redefines the high-performance wagon segment by introducing a plug-in hybrid powertrain that prioritizes raw firepower over fuel efficiency. As the most powerful combustion-engine RS model in the Audi showroom, this vehicle generates 639 horsepower and 825 Newton-meters of torque to accelerate from zero to 100km/h in just 3.6 seconds. It achieves a top speed of 285km/h, significantly outpacing its predecessor's 250km/h limit and 450hp output.

Hybrid Technology and Performance Specs

Audi RS represents the brand's high-performance division, serving as the equivalent to BMW M and Mercedes-Benz AMG in the luxury automotive market. These vehicles are designed to look like standard sedans or wagons while hiding sports car capabilities beneath their bodywork. The RS5 test model is an Avant, which is Audi's designation for a station wagon, yet its cargo space is limited to 361 liters due to the placement of the hybrid battery beneath the floor.

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The vehicle measures 4,896mm in length, 1,952mm in width, and 1,446mm in height, weighing in at a substantial 2,370kg. This mass is roughly 50% heavier than a comparable Toyota Camry Hybrid. The weight stems from a 130kW electric motor, a 25.9kWh battery pack, and an advanced all-wheel drive system known as quattro.

Advanced Torque Vectoring System

The new RS5 features liquid intercoolers for its 2.9-liter V6 twin-turbo engine for the first time in this model line. Additionally, it employs electromechanical torque vectoring at the rear wheels, a technology not previously used in Audi quattro systems. This mechanism distributes torque to individual rear wheels based on cornering forces and grip levels, reacting ten times faster than a human blink in extreme driving scenarios.

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The car utilizes a motor powered by the hybrid battery to achieve this responsiveness. Despite a wide turning circle of 12.9m and a 2,903mm wheelbase that is 77mm longer than the previous generation, the vehicle remains entertaining to drive. The electric assistance compensates for the vehicle's significant mass, allowing for crisp handling around corners.

Driving Modes and Battery Management

Drivers can select from several drive modes that alter the car's behavior. Comfort and Balanced modes prioritize a quiet, pliant ride, allowing for up to 84km of pure electric driving, though 60km is a more realistic estimate in Singapore's hot and humid climate. In these modes, the engine remains largely inactive if battery charge is sufficient.

For maximum performance, RS Sport mode keeps the battery charge at 90% or higher. A new RS Torque Rear mode allows for drifting by sending 100% of torque to the rear axle. Drivers can also activate a boost function via a red button on the steering wheel for 10 seconds of full power, provided the battery is above 20% charge. Dynamic mode maintains a minimum 20% charge for immediate availability.

Road Comfort and Fuel Efficiency

The long wheelbase provides generous rear legroom, an uncommon feature in high-performance vehicles. Fuel economy is respectable for this class, with the test car averaging 11 liters per 100km in mixed driving conditions. This figure is higher than Audi's declared 4.4 liters per 100km but remains efficient for a car of this caliber.

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While the driving experience is largely positive, there are minor annoyances. The transmission occasionally produces an audible clunk resembling shift shock when slowing to a stop, and the front parking sensors do not function consistently. Despite these issues, the car offers high-quality interior elements, including what may be the best door handles and multi-function steering wheels in the industry.

Comparison with Rival Models

Competitors like the BMW M3 Touring differ significantly in their powertrain approach. The M3 is not a plug-in hybrid and is considerably lighter than the RS5 Avant. It uses a 3-liter inline-six engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission to achieve the same 0-100km/h time of 3.6 seconds.

The M3 Touring has a top speed of 250km/h, which can be increased to 280km/h with an optional package. Although it is slightly smaller than the RS5, the BMW offers a noticeably larger boot space. Ultimately, if the Audi RS5 does not raise your heart rate during a test drive, its price may be difficult to justify for performance enthusiasts.