Australia's Parliament passed a law requiring LNG exporters to reserve 20% of gas for domestic use starting in 2028, with Western Australia exempted due to existing policies.

Parliament has formally enacted legislation that mandates liquefied natural gas exporters to reserve a significant portion of their production for local consumption. This new domestic gas reservation scheme officially takes effect in 2028 and requires exporters to set aside up to 20% of their output for the Australian market. The move marks a substantial shift in national energy strategy aimed at securing long-term fuel supplies for local industries and households.

Legislative Passage and Timeline

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese celebrated the successful passage of the bill on social media, announcing that Australians will retain more natural gas domestically. The Senate approved the legislation on November 26 during a late sitting session, a critical step before the final vote. The lower house of Parliament then cleared the bill on the morning of November 27, finalizing the process. The opposition Liberal-National coalition had previously indicated they would not block the measure, allowing the Labor government to proceed with the policy implementation.

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Western Australia Exemption Details

Western Australia received a specific exemption from this federal mandate, a decision that was heavily negotiated prior to the final vote. The state accounts for approximately two-thirds of Australia's total liquefied natural gas exports, making its inclusion in any national scheme a matter of significant economic importance. Instead of the new 20% federal requirement, Western Australia continues to operate under its own pre-existing 15% gas reservation policy. This separate framework was designed to meet the specific energy needs of the state without interfering with its massive export infrastructure.

Roger Cook Supports Policy Certainty

Western Australian Premier Roger Cook publicly supported the exemption arrangement, emphasizing the need for regulatory stability to support economic growth. He stated that the exemption would provide the certainty required to attract further investment in the energy sector. According to Cook, this stability allows the state to continue bringing new gas supply online effectively. He also highlighted that maintaining the existing framework is essential for creating and sustaining jobs within the state's resource sector.

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Infrastructure and Market Separation

The exemption is justified by the unique physical and market characteristics of Western Australia's energy sector. The state is not connected to the tightly supplied east coast gas market through pipelines or shipping links. This physical separation means that Western Australia operates as a distinct gas market separate from the rest of the country. Consequently, the energy policies affecting the east coast do not directly impact the supply dynamics or export volumes in the west, justifying the different regulatory approach.

Future Energy Security Implications

The implementation of the domestic gas reservation scheme is designed to address concerns about long-term energy security for the eastern states. By legally binding exporters to reserve 20% of their production, the government aims to prevent domestic shortages as global demand fluctuates. While Western Australia remains under its 15% rule, the new federal standard applies to all other regions exporting liquefied natural gas. This dual-track approach attempts to balance national energy goals with regional economic realities as the country navigates its energy transition.