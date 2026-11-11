Australia's Len Ikitau calls for mindset shift after defeat to England

Wallabies centre Len Ikitau urges a new mindset ahead of the Scotland test after a record 45-22 loss to England in 2026, warning that a failure to change could repeat the damage in Edinburgh.

After a record 45-22 loss to England in 2026 at Twickenham, Australia centre Len Ikitau said the Wallabies must change their mindset before facing Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday, or risk repeating a devastating defeat.

Record loss forces a shift in strategy

Ikitau opened a press conference on Wednesday evening, noting that England exposed the Australian side early on, putting them under pressure from the start. He said the Wallabies had been too passive and "watched" the English, which left them exposed in defence.

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He highlighted that the 45 points conceded were the most the Wallabies have given up in a test against England up to that point, underscoring the need for change. The statement comes after a week of intense training where the Australian coaching staff had adjusted tactics specifically for the Scottish venue.

Coaching staff implements fixes

"We've worked on that massively this week," Ikitau told media, referring to the backline work and the focus on maintaining a stable centre partnership. He noted that keeping the same pairings at lock in the backline has proven difficult, yet he believes they now have "a lot of good centres."

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The Wallabies' pre‑match preparations were described as "on point," but Ikitau admitted the team appeared off during the game, suggesting that the pressure and fatigue had impacted collective performance.

Facing Scotland on a demanding pitch

Scotland, like Australia, is searching for a response after a heavy defeat to New Zealand. The upcoming test at Murrayfield presents a hard‑won opportunity for the Wallabies to turn the tide by playing "hard on the defence" and applying pressure from the venue's unique atmosphere.

London has seen England dominate the forwards and exploit gaps, and Ikitau warned that the Australian side cannot allow a repeat of such dominance. He urged a proactive stance, stating, "We can't be doing that against Scotland; we really want to be going out there, especially in defence, and put them under the pressure."

What the change means for Australian rugby

The call for a mindset shift signals the Wallabies' intent to tighten both attack and defence before the 2027 World Cup hosts look to finish strongly on home soil. The new approach could redefine the team's approach to high‑pressure matches and prevent further costly losses.

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With the Scottish test on the horizon, the Australian coaching staff will likely continue fine‑tuning the backline, ensuring that the centre pairing is consistent and that each player understands their role in a defensive machine.

Ultimately, the success of the mindset change will be tested when the Wallabies take the field in Edinburgh on Sunday, where the pressure, venue, and opponent will demand a fresh, resilient attitude.