Victoria votes on Nov 28 with polls showing Pauline Hanson's One Nation could win up to 10 lower-house seats, as voters punish Labor over debt, taxes and living costs.

Victoria will vote on Nov 28 in an election that will test whether Pauline Hanson's One Nation can turn a surge in support into real legislative power, with the latest opinion polls pointing to a Labor wipeout by the conservative Liberal-National coalition.

Polls show One Nation could take up to 10 of the 88 lower-house seats, from one currently, in the state that is home to one-quarter of Australians. It will not win government outright, but could hold a say over which laws pass if the coalition falls short of a majority.

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Joe Aprile Cites High Taxes On Family Business

In a gold-rush era hotel in the Macedon Ranges north of Melbourne, classic car mechanic Joe Aprile said high taxes, rising costs and other economic pressures on the auto sector threaten to sink his family business. We're a small business, a restoration shop for classic cars. Even to employ people, everything is getting so difficult. There is so much red tape, he told Reuters, drink in hand, one recent Friday evening.

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Aprile, who voted for Labor at the last state election, said he has had enough of Labor's taxes and will instead vote for One Nation. Land taxes are the biggest strain because we own the building we work from. We are getting crushed, he said. The ballot is also the clearest marker yet of how much of a threat One Nation could pose to Labor Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the 2028 national election.

One Nation now leads or nearly leads most opinion polls in the country. That follows a May 2025 federal ballot where the party drew just 6 per cent of the vote, echoing a pattern of advances by populist and right-wing parties in Britain, Germany and elsewhere. Analysts say most headlines about One Nation concern its anti-immigration rhetoric, but a less visible cocktail of wage stagnation, inflation and housing stress has played a deeper role in its popularity spike.

Voters Angered By Rising Costs And Lack Of Jobs

There's this sort of bubbling underneath of anger that I've not seen before, said Alysa Coleman, who runs a financial counselling outreach service in Melbourne's southeastern fringe. Generally if people are angry, they're angry at the government. Voters are angered by rising costs, immigration and a lack of jobs, according to the latest polling.

Labor's pandemic-era policies also weigh on its popularity after a 60 per cent rise in state debt and the world's longest lockdown of its biggest city, Melbourne. The state Labor government has defended its record as protecting frontline service jobs while pursuing targeted savings.

We've seen a prolonged period where wages haven't grown very fast, the cost of housing has gone up quite a lot, while inflation and rents have also risen sharply in recent years, said Shaun Ratcliff, principal of polling firm Accent Research. Accent Research has found One Nation dominating outer-metro areas and living costs ranking ahead of immigration for its supporters. Ratcliff said these economic pressures certainly provide a more favourable environment for populist parties.

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Interest Rate Rises Could Hurt Labor Next Election

Liam Dillon, head of economics at the Committee for Economic Development of Australia, said this year's five interest rate rises could make things worse for Labor by the next national election. It takes between 12 to 18 months before that really washes through, so in as much as things are challenging right now, the full force of those interest rates is still yet to be felt, he said. That probably will flow through to elections.

One Nation was formed in 1997 on a platform opposing Asian immigration and has never held legislative power at state or federal level. Analysts say it exploited an opening after the conservative coalition's resounding 2025 defeat. One Nation Victorian leader Warren Pickering, who polls suggest will win a Labor-held seat in Melbourne's outskirts, blamed failures of government to manage the economy and failure of the opposition to provide any actual opposition.

He pointed to a better-than-expected showing by One Nation in South Australia state and in recent by-elections on both coasts, and predicted the trend would continue between now and the next federal election. The economy is not getting any better, social cohesion is not getting any better, and these are the things that Australians are now voting for, Pickering said.

Hanson Gains Traction Tying Culture War To Issues

From May to October this year, federal party leader Hanson was among the most-mentioned Australian politicians on News Corp cable channel News24, according to analysis prepared for Reuters by Klaus Groebner of Queensland University of Technology. She had, at most, two of the country's 150 lower-house federal seats during that period. Simon Copland, an Australian National University researcher who has written about One Nation, said Hanson gained traction by tying culture-war topics to problems voters were experiencing.

Those problems include housing, living costs and economic security. Copland said Hanson has become more successful where she is able to really tap into something that is going on in Australia rather than just copying what Donald Trump is doing and trying to do it here.