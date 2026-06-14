Australia Stuns Turkey 2-0 in World Cup Opener as Popovic's Bold Calls Pay Off

Australia defeated Turkiye 2-0 in their World Cup Group D opener, with rookie goalkeeper Patrick Beach making crucial saves and Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe scoring. Coach Tony Popovic's decision to drop captain Maty Ryan and vice-captain Jackson Irvine proved inspired as the Socceroos spoiled Turkiye's return to the World Cup.

Australia spoiled Turkiye's return to the World Cup stage after 24 years by securing a 2-0 victory in their Group D opener on Saturday, courtesy of goals from Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe.

The match, held at Vancouver's BC Place Stadium, saw the Socceroos produce a disciplined and resilient performance that confounded expectations. Coach Tony Popovic's bold selection gamble paid off handsomely as rookie goalkeeper Patrick Beach, winning only his third cap, delivered a string of crucial saves to keep a clean sheet.

Popovic had dropped experienced captain and goalkeeper Maty Ryan as well as vice-captain Jackson Irvine, opting instead for Beach and 21-year-old midfielder Paul Okon-Engstler in a starting lineup that featured 10 World Cup debutants. Both decisions proved inspired, with Beach's heroics and Okon-Engstler's creative passing playing pivotal roles in the victory. Turkey, playing their first World Cup since finishing third in 2002, arrived with high expectations and a squad packed with Champions League regulars.

However, they were unable to break down a well-organized Australian defense that absorbed pressure and struck on the counterattack. The first half saw Turkey dominate possession and create several chances, but Beach was equal to every test. Real Madrid's Arda Guler forced a smart save from Beach in the 27th minute with a rasping shot, while Abdulkerim Bardakci struck the post with a piledriver from outside the area three minutes later.

Australia's opening goal came against the run of play in the 39th minute. Beach picked out Okon-Engstler deep in his own half, and the young midfielder launched a long ball forward that split the Turkish defense. Irankunda, the Bayern Munich winger, controlled the ball with a clever first touch before tucking a low finish past the goalkeeper. He celebrated by sprinting to the corner flag and pretending to box it, mimicking former Socceroos captain Tim Cahill's signature celebration.

The goal gave Australia a crucial lead heading into halftime. In the second half, Turkey continued to press but found Beach in inspired form. He turned a Guler free-kick wide for a corner in the 57th minute and made several other stops to keep the hosts at bay.

Australia made the game safe in the 75th minute when Metcalfe picked up the ball in midfield, advanced unchallenged, and unleashed a powerful shot from 25 yards that nestled in the bottom corner. The victory leaves Australia level on three points with Group D leaders the United States, with the two teams set to meet in Seattle on Friday.

The result also marks a statement of intent from the Socceroos, who are aiming to advance past the group stage for the first time since 2006. Popovic praised his team's character and tactical discipline after the match, highlighting Beach's performance as exceptional. The young goalkeeper, who plays his club football in the A-League, was composed throughout and made several key interventions. Okon-Engstler also earned plaudits for his maturity in midfield, dictating play and providing the assist for the opening goal.

For Turkey, the defeat is a disappointing start but they still have opportunities to recover in a competitive group that also includes Ghana and South Korea. Their next match is against Ghana, where they will look to bounce back and rediscover the form that made them a dark horse favorite. Australia, meanwhile, will aim to build on this momentum against the United States in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

The Socceroos' combination of youthful energy and tactical discipline could be a potent formula as the tournament progresses





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