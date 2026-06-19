Australian Tourist Thanks SBS Transit Staff for Recovering Lost Shopping Bag Before Flight

An Australian tourist named Serena accidentally left a shopping bag on a Service 32 bus in Singapore just four hours before her scheduled flight home. She contacted SBS Transit, and Assistant Interchange Supervisor Salim Bin Alias quickly organized a search by retracing routes and waiting for buses at Buona Vista Terminal. The bag was found, and Serena's husband retrieved it. She made her flight with time to explore Jewel Changi Airport. Serena praised the staff's proactiveness and friendliness, saying the experience made her holiday memorable and that she will recommend Singapore to friends. SBS Transit also commended Bus Captain Abdul Lathiff B Parek for his role.

An Australian tourist has expressed gratitude to SBS Transit and its staff for assisting in the recovery of her lost shopping bag before she departed Singapore.

The incident began on April 4 when the tourist, identified only as Serena, inadvertently left a bag on a Service 32 bus. With her flight home scheduled only four hours later, she immediately contacted SBS Transit for help. Assistant Interchange Supervisor Salim Bin Alias took her call and promptly initiated a search. By retracing the bus routes, Salim narrowed down the possible buses that might have the bag.

He then waited at Buona Vista Terminal for those buses to complete their trips and return. The bag was found and secured. Salim called Serena to deliver the good news, and her husband Paul went to the terminal to collect the bag. Thanks to this efficient response, Serena was able to get to the airport with time to spare, even visiting Jewel Changi Airport before her flight.

She wrote a letter of appreciation, praising Salim for his diligence and proactiveness. She highlighted the incident as something to be proud of and emphasized how the friendly and welcoming nature of Singaporeans made their holiday memorable.

As a result, she and her husband now recommend Singapore to all their friends and intend to return for future travels. SBS Transit also recognized the efforts of Bus Captain Abdul Lathiff B Parek, who helped in the recovery process. The company shared the story on Facebook, celebrating the positive experience and the teamwork that led to a successful outcome. This story underscores the importance of responsive customer service and community spirit in enhancing a tourist's experience.

It also demonstrates how small acts of kindness can leave lasting impressions and promote a destination through word-of-mouth. The combined efforts of SBS Transit staff turned a potentially stressful situation into a positive memory for the Australian visitors. The letter from Serena serves as a testament to the impact that dedicated public transport employees can have on travelers. It reflects well on Singapore's service standards and its reputation as a welcoming city.

The narrative also includes details about the timeline and the specific actions taken, making it a clear example of effective problem-solving in a public transport context. Overall, the news highlights a feel-good interaction between a tourist and local service providers, showcasing Singapore's hospitality and efficient systems





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SBS Transit Australian Tourist Lost And Found Singapore Hospitality Customer Service Public Transport Tourist Experience

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