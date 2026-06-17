Austria Defeat Jordan 3-1 in World Cup Group J Showdown

Austria secured a 3-1 victory over World Cup debutants Jordan in a dramatic Group J match. Marko Arnaut's late penalty decided the game after Jordan's Ali Olwan had equalized following an early Romano Schmid opener. Jordan's Yazan Al Arab scored an own goal, and Austria's earlier goal was disallowed by VAR.

In a riveting Group J encounter at the 2026 World Cup, Austria marked their return to the global stage after a 28-year absence with a hard-fought 3-1 victory over tournament debutants Jordan.

The match, held in Santa Clara, California, showcased a clash of styles with Austria's experience eventually prevailing against Jordan's fearless and dynamic attacking play. Substitute forward Marko Arnaut emerged as the decisive figure, scoring a late penalty to seal the three points after his earlier goal was controversially disallowed. Jordan, despite the loss, earned immense praise for their spirited performance and相信他们 can still qualify from the group.

Austria, playing their first World Cup match since 1998, started brightly and took the lead through a spectacular long-range strike from Romano Schmid. Jordan responded admirably after the interval, with Ali Olwan scoring a stunning equalizer. The game turned in Austria's favor late on through a Yazan Al Arab own goal and Arnaut's penalty, converting a handball decision.

Both managers reflected on a match of high intensity and significant moments, with Austria's mental strength and Jordan's fighting spirit on full display. The result sets up crucial upcoming fixtures for both teams in Group J. Austria's journey back to the World Cup has begun with a win, while Jordan's historic debut continues with valuable lessons and hope





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World Cup 2026 Group J Austria Vs Jordan Marko Arnaut Romano Schmid Ali Olwan Yazan Al Arab Own Goal VAR Decision World Cup Debut Austria Return

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