Austria Tightens Espionage Laws to Combat Spy Reputation

Austria increases maximum espionage sentence to ten years and expands legal definitions to protect international organizations following Russian diplomat expulsions.

Austria announced a significant overhaul of its national security legislation on November 11, aiming to dismantle the capital Vienna's historical reputation as a global hub for intelligence gathering. The centrist coalition government unveiled a new bill designed to widen the legal definition of spying and drastically increase the maximum prison term for such offenses.

Expanding Legal Definitions for Spying

The proposed legislation seeks to close loopholes that have allowed foreign agents to operate under diplomatic immunity. Currently, Austrian law bans spying only when it causes detriment to Austria, with a maximum penalty of five years in prison. The new framework will expand this scope to include espionage against international organizations and the European Union, ensuring these entities receive equal protection under the law.

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Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger stated that the government is no longer tolerating the abuse of diplomatic status as a cover for intelligence activities. She emphasized that the country has changed course and is actively working to clean up its image as a den of spies, moving away from the romanticized narratives often associated with post-war Vienna.

Response to Russian Diplomatic Expulsions

This legislative push follows the expulsion of several Russian diplomats from Austria since 2020. These individuals were accused of engaging in actions incompatible with their diplomatic status, bringing the total number of forced departures to eighteen. The expulsions targeted personnel working at the Russian embassy, as well as those stationed at Russia's missions to the United Nations and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

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Although Austria maintains a policy of political neutrality, its governments have consistently supported Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022. The timing of this legal update underscores the government's commitment to aligning national security measures with its broader geopolitical stance and international obligations.

Historical Context and Future Steps

Vienna's unique position as a major diplomatic center stems from its history as an Allied occupation sector after World War II. Today, it hosts critical bodies like the International Atomic Energy Agency and the OSCE, providing cover for intelligence agents worldwide. The government aims to address the "Third Man romanticism" linked to the famous film set in postwar Vienna by enforcing stricter penalties.

The bill will undergo a review period of several weeks before being submitted to Parliament for debate and voting. If passed, the maximum jail term for espionage against Austria will rise to ten years, while spying against international bodies could carry sentences of up to five years. This move signals a decisive end to what officials describe as decades of looking the other way regarding foreign intelligence operations on Austrian soil.