Austrian Court Sentences Man to Prison for Planning Foiled Islamist Attack on Taylor Swift Concert

A 21-year-old Austrian man has been sentenced to prison for planning a foiled Islamist attack on a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna. The man, whose last name has not been made public, was found guilty of trying to buy weapons and following instructions in an Islamic State video to produce a small amount of the explosive triacetone triperoxide (TATP).

An Austrian court sentenced a 21-year-old man to a prison term for planning a foiled Islamist attack on a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna . The man, whose last name has not been made public, was arrested on the day before the first of three planned concerts by the US pop star in the Austrian capital.

He was found to have tried but failed to illegally buy weapons and followed instructions in an Islamic State video to produce a small amount of the explosive triacetone triperoxide (TATP). The man also plotted separately with two school friends to carry out a solo attack in Middle Eastern cities. He and his co-defendant, Arda K, admitted they travelled to Dubai and Istanbul respectively to carry out attacks but did not follow through.

The jury found the man guilty on all but two of 15 points put to it, including providing moral support to a third man who was arrested in Mecca on suspicion of stabbing a security official at the holy city's Grand Mosque. The man's lawyer claimed that their client did not provide material support to the third man and if anything it was the other way around.

The court also sentenced Arda K to 12 years in prison for his role in the planned attacks. Taylor Swift performs at the Paris Le Defence Arena during her Eras Tour concert in Paris, May 9, 2024. Beran A was found to have tried but failed to illegally buy weapons including a machine gun and hand grenade, and followed instructions in an Islamic State video entitled to produce a small amount of the explosive triacetone triperoxide (TATP).

He was also accused at the same trial of plotting separately with two school friends to carry out a solo attack earlier in 2024 in separate Middle Eastern cities. He and co-defendant Arda K admitted they travelled to Dubai and Istanbul respectively to carry out attacks but then did not follow through.

Austrian defendant identified as Beran A, suspected of planning an attack on US singer Taylor Swift's Vienna concert in 2024, is escorted by security personnel in a courtroom for his trial in Wiener Neustadt, Austria, May 28, 2026. Beran A told the court on the opening day of his trial last month that he roamed Dubai in March 2024 in search of victims to stab but then had a panic attack when he tried to strike.

Upon his return to Vienna, he resolved to go further and eventually chose the concert as his target. He and Arda K denied, however, providing moral support to the third man, who was arrested in Mecca on suspicion of stabbing a security official at the holy city's Grand Mosque. He is still in custody in Saudi Arabia.

The jury, however, found him guilty on all but two of 15 points put to it, including providing moral support to the third man. It also found Arda K guilty of all charges and sentenced him to 12 years in prison





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