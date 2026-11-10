Autonomous Shuttle in Punggol Under Investigation After Near-Miss With Schoolgirl

The Land Transport Authority is investigating an autonomous shuttle in Punggol that nearly hit a schoolgirl, and has ordered U-turns at a junction to stop during testing.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) in Singapore confirmed that it is aware of an incident involving an autonomous shuttle in Punggol and has begun investigating. The incident was captured on video, in which the shuttle appears to leave the driver of a car with little room to avoid it as the vehicle moves across the road. The shuttle was being tested by ComfortDelGro when the incident occurred.

How the Punggol Shuttle Incident Unfolded

The LTA has said the incident took place during ComfortDelGro's testing of an autonomous vehicle route intended for an enhanced on-demand service. The regulator stated that this route was not part of the company's existing shuttle service. The testing was therefore separate from the routine passenger operations that ComfortDelGro already runs in Punggol.

Also read Parents express safety concerns after AV near-misses in Punggol

The video's caption alleged that the shuttle turned out at the junction without first carrying out a safety check. That allegation has not been confirmed by the LTA, which has only said it is investigating the circumstances. The footage shows the vehicle crossing the road at close range to another vehicle, which is the core safety concern under review.

A separate earlier incident also involved a shuttle making a discretionary turn. In that case, a schoolgirl stopped and stepped back as the vehicle passed in front of her, which avoided a collision. Reports describing the two events highlight the same type of manoeuvre at a junction, which is why regulators have focused on turning behaviour.

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Regulator and Operator Positions on Safety

The LTA has directed ComfortDelGro to stop making U-turns at the junction until its review is completed. The regulator described this step as a precaution while the facts of the incident are established. No timeline for the completion of that review has been given in the available reporting.

ComfortDelGro told Mothership that it was looking into the incident together with its technology partner and the LTA. The company added that safety is taken seriously and that the circumstances will be assessed. The company has not publicly accepted or rejected the allegation in the caption.

The LTA has also acted on the wider industry, not only ComfortDelGro. It has separately directed Grab to pause testing at such junctions while investigations continue. Grab and ComfortDelGro operate different autonomous shuttle routes in Punggol, so the pause applies to the testing activity at these junction types rather than to a single operator's full network.

Impact on Punggol Commuters and Next Steps for Testing

For residents and commuters in Punggol, the immediate effect is that autonomous shuttle testing involving U-turns at the affected junctions is on hold. Pedestrians and drivers sharing these roads are the people most exposed to any failure in how these vehicles judge a crossing or turning decision. The case shows how close-range interactions with road users are being treated as serious events.

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Driverless technology may offer more transport options for residents, particularly through on-demand services. However, public safety depends on how safely these vehicles handle everyday road situations, not only on how advanced the technology is. The LTA's review will determine whether the junction testing can resume and under what conditions.

The next step is the completion of the LTA's investigation into the Punggol incident, along with the review that led to the U-turn restriction for ComfortDelGro and the pause ordered for Grab. Until those reviews are finished, the suspension of U-turn testing at these junctions remains in place. The outcome will show whether the safety checks alleged to be missing before the shuttle's turn were carried out as required.