Grab autonomous vehicle nearly hits girl in Punggol, company reviews incident

A Grab autonomous vehicle almost hit a schoolgirl at a Punggol traffic junction on Nov 5. Grab is reviewing the incident with LTA and WeRide.

A Grab autonomous vehicle nearly hit a schoolgirl at a traffic junction in Punggol on Thursday (Nov 5) at around 8.11am. The incident was captured in a 36-second video posted on the Facebook group SG Road Vigilante.

Grab Autonomous Vehicle Almost Hits Girl

The vehicle is part of Grab's autonomous shuttle service, which operates on two fixed routes in Punggol. In the footage, a young girl was crossing the road when the Grab autonomous vehicle appeared to come close to hitting her while making a discretionary left turn. The driver of a minibus who often drives around Punggol and Sengkang had a rude shock when the autonomous vehicle in front of him seemingly failed to stop at a pedestrian crossing.

Also read Autonomous Shuttle Incident in Punggol Sparks Safety Debate

A young girl who was about to cross while the green man was on thankfully managed to step back in time, avoiding a collision. Dashcam footage shared with Stomp shows the vehicle's left signal light blinking as it makes a left turn at a junction where a woman and a child are waiting to cross. According to Faris, the pedestrian light had just turned green, which could explain why the child confidently takes a step forward to begin crossing.

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Luckily, the young girl spots the vehicle in time and hastily steps back, after which the woman reaches out to grab her and hug her tightly. Expressing his concern for the safety of residents in the area, especially parents with young children, Faris said: Parents, please take note and remind your children to be extra careful when crossing at traffic lights around Punggol and Sengkang.

If you happen to come across any Grab autonomous (AI-driven) vehicles, please stay alert and exercise extra caution, even when you have the green light and the right of way. He added that he had called the hotline printed on the back of the vehicle and was told that the company is aware of the incident and is looking into it. In response to queries, a Grab spokesperson confirmed this, saying: Safety is our top priority.

Grab Reviews Safety Protocols With LTA

We are aware of this incident and are closely reviewing it together with the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and our partner WeRide. Grab currently operates two routes using autonomous vehicles developed by AV company WeRide, while ComfortDelGro operates one route using vehicles by AV company Pony.ai. In September, Grab announced plans to expand its AV fleet from 10 to 50 vehicles over six months as it looks to extend its services beyond Punggol to other parts of Singapore.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is also involved in the review. This incident highlights ongoing concerns about the safety of autonomous vehicles on public roads, especially in areas with pedestrians and children. The investigation is ongoing.