Autonomous Shuttle Services to Transform Public Transport in Punggol from 2026

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is set to progressively introduce three fixed-route autonomous shuttle services within Punggol , beginning in 2026. This initiative aims to enhance the first-mile-last-mile (FMLM) connectivity for residents, connecting them seamlessly to essential amenities and key transport hubs. The implementation of these autonomous shuttles is expected to significantly reduce travel times via public transport , potentially by as much as 15 minutes for some commuters.

The project is a significant step towards integrating autonomous vehicles into Singapore's public transportation network. This strategic deployment in Punggol reflects a proactive approach to leveraging technology for improving urban mobility and enhancing the overall commuting experience for residents. The introduction of autonomous shuttles is not merely a technological upgrade but a comprehensive effort to reshape how people move within the town, making transportation more efficient, accessible, and convenient.\The first route, a 10km round trip operated by Grab, will connect Punggol residents from Matilda Court and Punggol Clover to Oasis Terraces polyclinic and Punggol Plaza market, starting from the second quarter of 2026. This route will operate from 9:30 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday. The second route, managed by ComfortDelGro, will link residents of Punggol Northshore to Oasis Terraces and Punggol Plaza. The third route, also operated by Grab, will serve residents of Matilda Court, Punggol Clover, and Punggol Northshore, connecting them to One Punggol and Punggol Coast Mall. Grab will be utilizing two autonomous vehicle (AV) platforms developed by WeRide: the WeRide GXR 5-seater, derived from a Farizon Supervan from China, and the WeRide Robobus 8-seater, a driverless vehicle designed specifically for AV use. ComfortDelGro will deploy its Zig Driverless vehicle, co-developed with Pony.ai and based on a Toyota Sienna MPV imported from the US. These vehicles will undergo thorough testing and preparation to ensure passenger safety before full-scale deployment. The project is designed to accommodate all types of people including seniors, young people and parents. \Prior to the launch of full commercial service, a phased approach is being adopted to ensure safety and operational readiness. The initial phase encompasses rigorous testing and preparatory work, which will take place over the ensuing months. The autonomous shuttle vehicles will undergo closed-circuit tests at the Centre of Excellence for Testing and Research of Autonomous Vehicles (Cetran) at Nanyang Technological University. Following successful completion of these tests, the vehicles will be permitted to conduct on-road preparatory activities, albeit with a safety operator present at all times. These activities will include detailed route mapping, sensor calibration, validation of artificial intelligence models, and allowing safety operators to familiarize themselves with the routes and local traffic conditions. Selected community members will be invited to experience the autonomous shuttle services during this phase, accompanied by a safety operator, free of charge. This will enable residents to experience the technology and familiarize themselves with the new services. LTA and the operators will closely monitor the trials. The shuttles will then transition to full commercial service after the trial phase. Further details, including fare structures, will be announced closer to the service commencement, but both operators anticipate fares will be positioned between public transport and ride-hailing services. A safety operator will remain on board the shuttles even after full service begins. The vehicles will be easily identifiable, painted purple with the words 'Autonomous Shuttle' and an amber beacon on the roof. Signage along the routes will direct users to designated pick-up and drop-off points, providing information such as routes, stops, schedules, and pre-booking instructions if applicable. Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow highlighted that AVs are intended to complement the existing public transport network, providing more feeder routes and night services. Senior Minister of State for Transport and National Development, Sun Xueling, stated that Punggol was selected due to its diverse population and clearly defined travel patterns, which makes it an ideal location for these autonomous shuttles





