Chan Chun Sing: 10 to 11 NSFs died yearly from 2016 to 2025, about four by suicide

Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing said an average of 10 to 11 full-time national servicemen died during service annually from 2016 to 2025, with about four suicides per year and a suicide rate lower than the national rate for males in 2024.

An average of 10 to 11 full-time national service men died during their service each year from 2016 to 2025, Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing said in Parliament on Tuesday (Nov 3).

The deaths resulted from various causes, including suicides, road traffic accidents and natural causes such as illnesses. Chan, who is also Coordinating Minister for Public Services, was responding to a parliamentary question filed by MP Fadli Fawzi (WP-Aljunied) in a written reply. The MP asked for the number of NSFs who died of unnatural causes over the past decade in the Singapore Armed Forces, Singapore Police Force and Singapore Civil Defence Force.

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Suicide and Road Accidents Lead NS Deaths

He also asked for the main causes of these deaths and the steps taken to reduce their incidence. About 45,000 male Singaporeans and permanent residents serve their full-time national service in the three uniformed entities every year, Chan noted. Among the deaths during the decade, the leading causes were suicide, followed by road traffic accidents, consistent with the national trend for males aged 10 to 30.

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Chan said an average of about four NSFs per year died due to suicide over the same period. This translates to an average annual suicide rate of 0.009 per cent among NSFs. He noted this was lower than the national suicide rate of 0.014 per cent for males in 2024, the most recent year for which national suicide numbers were finalised.

Beyond the numbers, Chan said every death represents a tragic loss of life, leaving behind grieving families and loved ones. We take every loss of life seriously, and our deepest condolences go out to the families affected, he said. He added that the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Home Affairs take the safety and well-being of every NSF seriously.

Investigations Follow Death of Service Members

Every death is thoroughly investigated and, where relevant, measures are put in place to reduce the likelihood of recurrence, Chan said. Responding to a question from MP Kenneth Tiong (WP-Aljunied) about the publishing of the figures, Chan said MINDEF and MHA already issue news releases when there is a death of a serviceman in camp, or while on duty. Over the past two months, two NSFs died after they were found unconscious at their place of service.

One was found at the foot of a building at the Basic Military Training Sector School 3 and was taken to the Singapore General Hospital, where he later died.