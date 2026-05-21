Ayaan, great-grandson of Ah Meng, born following caesarean section

Ayaan, the great-grandson of the late Ah Meng, the iconic ambassador of the zoo, and his mother Chomel will be at the orangutan enclosure on Thursdays to Sundays and public holidays. Ayaan, now eight weeks old, is growing stronger each day and spends most of his time nursing and sleeping. He was born following a caesarean section on March 18 after his mother faced a high-risk pregnancy complicated by placenta praevia. Both Ayaan and Chomel are doing well.

Ayaan , the great-grandson of the late Ah Meng, the iconic ambassador of the zoo, and his mother Chomel will be at the orangutan enclosure on Thursdays to Sundays and public holidays.

Ayaan, now eight weeks old, is growing stronger each day and spends most of his time nursing and sleeping. He was born following a caesarean section on March 18 after his mother faced a high-risk pregnancy complicated by placenta praevia. Both Ayaan and Chomel are doing well. The pairing of Charlie, the 48-year-old Sumatran orangutan, and Chomel was recommended under the Southeast Asian Zoos and Aquariums Association's Species Management Programme for the Sumatran orangutan.

Despite multiple pairing attempts, conception remained unsuccessful until assisted reproductive methods were carried out in May 2022 and March 2023, resulting in a successful attempt in July 2025. The caesarean section was carried out 233 days into Chomel's pregnancy, even preparing blood in advance in case of haemorrhaging during surgery. The newborn initially had low oxygen and heart rate and was cold to the touch but was stabilised and placed in an incubator while Chomel recovered from anaesthesia.

Ayaan has since been adopted by SMRT and will be in the exhibit on a rotational basis with Chomel, Ayaan, Lio, Ah Meng and Niu Li. Charlie and Riau will be there from Monday to Wednesday. The caesarean sections in orangutans are exceptionally rare, with just about a dozen cases recorded in the United States over the past two decades





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Orangutan Ayaan Chomel Assisted Reproduction Caesarean Section Placenta Praevia Sumatran Orangutan Singapore Zoo Mandai Wildlife Group Southeast Asian Zoos And Aquariums Association Species Management Programme SMRT Charlie Riau

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