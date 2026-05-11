Azam Bak's Term Ends, Replaced by Former High Court Judge Abdul Halim Aman

Malaysia's Chief Commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Azam Bak, is set to end his term on May 12th. Former High Court judge Abdul Halim Aman has been appointed as his successor, replacing him after expiry of one-year contract. Azam Bak emphasized the need for leaders to take a proactive approach rather than the safe route, stating that courage and making difficult decisions without being swayed by criticism is important for leading.

Azam Bak ’s term as Chief Commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) ends on Tuesday, May 12. His successor, former High Court judge Abdul Halim Aman , will replace him after the expiry of his one-year contract.

Azam Bak has emphasized the need for enforcement leaders to avoid the ‘safe’ route and make difficult decisions without being swayed by criticism. He has also defended the MACC’s probes into former prime ministers Najib Razak and Muhyiddin Yassin, stating that no sitting prime minister has ever been investigated by the MACC. The police are investigating Bloomberg for alleged defamation over Azam Bak’s shareholdings.

The allegations have sparked large-scale protests and the movement #TangkapAzamBaki led by activists and opposition youth wings, demanding Azam Bak’s removal from office





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Azam Bak Abdul Halim Aman Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) High Court Judge Bloomberg Allegation Of Defamation Shareholdings Probes Najib Razak Muhyiddin Yassin

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