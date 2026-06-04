Eight Singaporeans, including a six-month-old baby, were rescued from an overturned boat in Bintan, Indonesia after a sudden heavy rain and strong currents caused the boat to capsize.

Baby among 8 Singaporeans rescued from overturned boat in Bintan : I just wanted to save my daughter. Eight Singaporeans , including a six-month-old baby, were trapped after a boat reportedly overturned in Lagoi, Bintan on Sunday (May 31).

Sayyid Muhammad Fariid Syed Amzah Alsagoff and his wife Sharifah Shafiqah Syed Ezzat, both 27, were on a three-day family vacation in Bintan with their six-month-old baby daughter on Saturday (May 30), reported Berita Harian (BH) on Wednesday. The boat they were in was caught in sudden heavy rain and strong currents as it approached a mangrove area known to be home to snakes and other dangerous wildlife.

The boat was carrying 10 people, comprising of eight family members, including the baby, a nine-year-old child, the boat captain and a tour guide. Sharifah was seated next to her husband on that boat, with their baby girl strapped to his chest in a baby carrier under his life jacket. All passengers reportedly wore life jackets except for the baby, as there were no infant-sized jackets available.

The couple claimed that the boat captain was speeding despite the heavy rain and dangerous currents, which ultimately caused the boat to overturn, reported BH. I was trapped for about 10 to 15 seconds, but that was the longest 10 to 15 seconds of my life, Fariid recounted his ordeal to BH. According to Fariid, everyone managed to surface quickly except for him, his daughter, his cousin and his cousin's daughter.

Eventually, all 10 people swam to a nearby mangrove area about two minutes away, clung to the trees in the heavy rain for about 45 minutes until they were rescued by another boat carrying the rest of their family members. They only found out after the incident that the boat's maximum capacity was actually only eight people.

They sustained only minor injuries and received treatment at a local hospital with an estimated total loss of around $7,000, including their handphones, wallets and car keys





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Singaporeans Overturned Boat Bintan Baby Life Jackets

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Baby among 8 Singaporeans rescued from overturned boat in Bintan: 'I just wanted to save my daughter'Eight Singaporeans, including a six-month-old baby, were trapped after a boat reportedly overturned in Lagoi, Bintan on Sunday (May 31).

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