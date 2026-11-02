Singapore Manufacturers Expect Stronger Business, Output and Hiring on AI Demand: EDB Survey

A net weighted 24% of Singapore manufacturers expect better business conditions from October 2026 to March 2027, up from 12% previously, driven by global AI demand, though chemicals remains the weakest cluster.

Singapore manufacturers expect stronger business conditions, output and hiring over the next six months, driven by global artificial intelligence demand, even as geopolitical and economic uncertainty persists.

A net weighted 24 per cent of firms expect better conditions between October 2026 and March 2027 compared with the third quarter. This is up from a net weighted 12 per cent in the previous survey. The findings come from the Business Expectations of Manufacturing Sector survey released on Nov 2 by the Singapore Economic Development Board. The survey covered 397 manufacturing establishments, with 83 per cent responding.

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Business Outlook Improves Across Sectors

It was conducted in September and October 2026. A weighted 29 per cent of firms foresee improved conditions, while 5 per cent expect a weaker business situation. The latest reading marks a stronger outlook than the prior round of the survey conducted between June and July. By cluster, precision engineering is the most upbeat at plus 48 per cent.

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Semiconductor-related equipment makers expect global AI-related investment to keep expanding. The electronics cluster follows at plus 42 per cent, driven by robust orders for semiconductors used in AI applications. Both clusters also led the previous survey. Biomedical manufacturing is positive at plus 14 per cent, and general manufacturing at plus 7 per cent.

Transport engineering is at plus 1 per cent, with firms expecting broadly similar conditions. They cite rising costs of materials, fuel and freight, as well as overseas competition, as key headwinds. The chemicals cluster is the most pessimistic at minus 13 per cent. Firms in the petroleum segment, at minus 28 per cent, remain concerned about persistent uncertainty over crude oil feedstock supply, including from the Middle East.

Manufacturers Expect Output To Rise

On output, a net weighted balance of 34 per cent of manufacturers expect production to rise in the fourth quarter from the previous quarter. This is up from 26 per cent forecast for the third quarter. All sectors except transport engineering expect production to increase. Electronics leads output expectations at plus 55 per cent, followed by precision engineering at plus 54 per cent.

In electronics, the semiconductors and computer peripherals and data storage segments expect higher production to cater to buoyant demand from AI data centres. Precision engineering firms foresee higher output of semiconductor-related equipment, bonding wires and metal precision components. Biomedical manufacturing at plus 19 per cent expects more active pharmaceutical ingredients and life science instruments. General manufacturing is at plus 10 per cent, with every segment except printing projecting higher output.

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The food, beverages and tobacco segment expects stronger export demand for milk and beverage products. Chemicals output expectations are the weakest at plus 5 per cent. Transport engineering output expectations are mixed at zero per cent. The aerospace and land segments anticipate higher activity, while the marine and offshore engineering segment sees lower production of oil and gas-field equipment.

Employment Levels To Remain Stable

Geopolitical uncertainties are weighing on clients' orders. On employment, a weighted 72 per cent of manufacturers expect employment levels in the fourth quarter to remain broadly similar to the third quarter. All clusters except biomedical manufacturing and transport engineering project larger workforces. The overall net weighted balance for employment is 14 per cent.

On export orders, a weighted 23 per cent of firms anticipate challenges in securing orders in the fourth quarter. The top two factors cited are price competition from overseas rivals, and political or economic conditions abroad. These include geopolitical developments, tariffs and inflationary pressures. The survey shows manufacturers remain optimistic despite geopolitical developments continuing to cloud the global economic outlook.

AI-related demand is the main driver of positive sentiment across precision engineering and electronics, while cost pressures and supply concerns weigh on chemicals and transport engineering.