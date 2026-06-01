Backrooms Shatters Box Office Records with $81.5 Million Debut

The A24 horror film Backrooms, directed by 20-year-old Kane Parsons, achieved the largest opening weekend ever for an original horror movie with $81.5 million. Other top films include Focus Features' Obsession and Disney's Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.

A24 's Backrooms , the big-screen adaptation of a viral YouTube horror series, shattered several box office records with an $81.5 million North American debut, according to United States media reports.

Directed by 20-year-old Kane Parsons, who created the Backrooms web series as a teenager, the film's massive opening weekend haul represents the largest ever for an original horror film and more than doubles A24's previous best domestic opening. Parsons also becomes the youngest director ever to debut at number one with a feature film. Starring Oscar nominees Chiwetel Ejiofor and Renate Reinsve, the movie follows a furniture shop owner who discovers a mysterious, labyrinthine complex underneath his store.

When the man goes missing, his therapist steps inside the liminal space to try to find him. The online series, which began in 2022, became part of a phenomenon known as "creepypasta" - a short horror story reposted and modified around the web, to which other users added details such as monsters and undiscovered dimensions. The strong performance of Backrooms overshadowed other releases in the weekend box office.

Second place went to another horror film, Focus Features' Obsession, which earned $26.4 million domestically in its third week. Directed by 26-year-old Curry Baker, the film has amassed a global total of nearly $150 million on a budget of less than $1 million, with particular praise for Inde Navarrette's role as a young woman who becomes dangerously infatuated with a man after he makes a magical wish for her affection.

Third place was claimed by Disney's Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, which plummeted nearly 70 percent in its second weekend, taking in $25 million. The film marks the jump to the big screen for the hit streaming series and is the first Star Wars theatrical release since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker. Maintaining its position in the top five for a sixth weekend was Lionsgate's Michael, the biopic about pop icon Michael Jackson, which added $11.7 million.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring the late popstar's nephew Jaafar Jackson, the film has now taken in $340 million domestically and over $845 million globally. Fifth place went to Sony's comedy The Breadwinner, which debuted with $7.5 million. The film stars comedian Nate Bergatze, known for his deadpan act focusing on family life, as a dad who must take care of the kids while his wife is away on business





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Backrooms Box Office Horror Film Kane Parsons A24 Obsession Star Wars Mandalorian Michael Jackson Biopic The Breadwinner

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