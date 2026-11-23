The COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkey, ended two days late without agreement after countries deadlocked over fossil fuels, finance, science and carbon removal technologies. The failure has renewed calls for reform of the COP consensus rule and galvanised interest in legal action and side agreements.

The COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkey, collapsed two days past its deadline on Nov 22 without an agreement, after countries deadlocked over fossil fuels, finance, science and carbon-removing technologies.

It was the longest summit on record, ending in failure for an unusual dual presidency shared by Australia and Turkey. Negotiations chair Chris Bowen, Australia's climate and energy minister, said the outcome was very disappointing. He reportedly slept only a few minutes on the final night as delegates kept waking him. A third draft of the proposed agreement released overnight still made no mention of the words fossil fuels, oil, coal or phase out.

Also read COP31 Climate Talks Collapse in Antalya Without Deal, Longest COP on Record

Countries Reject Fossil Fuel Deal

German Climate Minister Carsten Schneider appeared before the final plenary looking grim and confirmed Germany would reject the agreement, calling it a step backward. The European Union followed in a dramatic plenary intervention from Ireland's Climate Minister Darragh O'Brien. He told assembled countries the text had failed to meet the moment and said: We will not endorse a decision that does not even mention fossil fuels. Inside the meeting, Panama announced it was out.

The country's environment minister had said the world was held hostage by fossil fuels, ruefully declaring we are in love with our kidnappers. The Marshall Islands soon followed, and the United Kingdom too. The number of countries rejecting the text grew. Several countries refused a deal without a mention of phasing out planet-warming fossil fuels, while others including Saudi Arabia were vehemently opposed to its inclusion.

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There were other faultlines, including the timing of scientific work from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and language on carbon capture, a technology championed by the fossil fuel industry but criticised by some as costly and ineffective. Crucially for developing countries, there was no progress on finance, the money badly needed to help countries transition energy systems and adapt to natural disasters that climate change is already worsening.

Analysis Of COP31 Summit Failure

Frank Jotzo, professor of environmental and climate change economics at the Australian National University, said the fundamental problem for globally agreed climate policy is more starkly obvious than ever: fossil fuel powers will not agree to have their resource wealth devalued, and rich countries will not provide enough climate finance to the developing world. For many observers, the outcome was the inevitable result of a process regularly hamstrung by its insistence on consensus.

Nikki Reisch, director of the Center of International Environmental Law's climate and energy programme, said decision-making that requires every country to agree on every comma is not fit for a climate emergency. Bowen noted that you also need consensus to change consensus, meaning all countries would have to agree on reforms. He described that as a particular challenge, although others might call it simply impossible.

The collapse has renewed calls for reform of the consensus-based process, in which any one country or a small minority can nix progress. Former US vice-president Al Gore wrote on X that it has been clear for years that the COP process is in need of significant reform. He urged a reinvigorated multilateral process that reflects the latest science and represents the will of the majority of the world.

Context Of Previous Climate Agreements

The UN climate talks are no stranger to division, with longstanding arguments between developed and developing countries, petrostates and those pushing for rapid action away from fossil fuels. But consensus has been reached before, producing the 2015 Paris Agreement to hold climate change well below 2°C. In 2023, governments even managed to mention fossil fuels in the final text for the first time.

Despite the failure, more than 75 countries and 180 businesses signed on outside the official process to Australia and Turkey's signature 35 by 35 electrification pledge, which Bowen praised. Electric vehicles, heat pumps and batteries are more efficient than fossil fuel precursors and cut emissions, but the pace of change is too slow, he said. Even as climate change accelerates and a giant El Nino threatens crops around the world, divisions were too great.

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Civil society leaders describe the collapse as one of the most dismal COP failures yet. The Coalition in Australia is calling on Bowen to resign. Most agree the COP process remains important for its unique format, bringing together virtually every country and offering equal billing to all. Few suggest abandoning it, but there are growing calls for alternatives including legal action.

Legal Action And Alternative Approaches

An International Court of Justice advisory opinion confirmed states have a binding legal obligation to combat climate change. Harj Narulla, an international lawyer who advised the Solomon Islands at COP31, said if negotiations are not delivering what individual states need, then they will certainly consider turning to the ICJ and other international courts. Others expect growing interest in agreements made outside the COP process, like the Santa Marta initiative bringing together countries committed to phasing out fossil fuels.

It grew out of the COP30 meeting in Brazil, where interested nations sought to bypass a lack of consensus. Members held talks earlier in 2026 and agreed first steps, including an expert scientific panel to advise on pathways. Jotzo said these plurilateral processes are growing and more are needed, including on carbon removal technologies and finance for adaptation. It does not replace COP, he added.

It is just another way of doing it. Slowed momentum on climate action will influence how far Singapore can go to decarbonise, said Grace Fu. Globally, change is underway. China's emissions are now falling due to intense domestic effort to boost solar, wind, electric vehicles and batteries.

Pakistan is installing solar as fast as possible to bypass its expensive, failing grid, while Ethiopia and Nepal are pushing hard on EVs to avoid paying for oil. The Iran war cut supply of petrol, diesel and other fossil fuel products, driving up prices. The failed COP31 draft agreement had some good points, such as recognising climate science and underlining the importance of oceans.

But witnesses said that if the world had signed up to a cowardly cover text in Antalya that did not even mention fossil fuels, it would have felt like real failure.