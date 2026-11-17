Baidu chairman and CEO Robin Li warns at the APEC CEO Summit that the AI sector could face a bubble if heavy investments do not yield significant corporate profits and revenue growth.

Baidu chairman and chief executive Robin Li issued a stern warning regarding the future of the artificial intelligence industry during a major address at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in Shenzhen, China, on Tuesday, November 17. He cautioned that the prevalent fear of an artificial intelligence bubble might actually materialize if the massive capital currently flowing into the technology sector fails to result in tangible profit increases for businesses.

Profitability Concerns Drive Warnings

Li emphasized that despite the widespread enthusiasm and substantial financial outlays dedicated to artificial intelligence, spending on this technology has yet to generate significant revenue or profit gains for the majority of companies operating in the field. He stated explicitly that if the industry cannot address this disconnect between cost and return, the concern that AI might be a bubble could well become a reality, posing a serious risk to current market stability.

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Four Layers Of AI Industry

To explain the current state of the market, Li broke down the artificial intelligence industry into four distinct layers: chips, cloud infrastructure, large models, and applications. He noted that while the current competition is most intense at the foundation level involving hardware and basic infrastructure, the ultimate value needs to be captured at the top application layer where direct user interaction and specialized solutions occur.

Baidu Token Exchange Solution

Highlighting Baidu's approach to solving infrastructure bottlenecks, Li announced that the company has launched a "Token Exchange" designed to connect AI token providers directly with enterprise and individual customers. This platform aims to help ease computing shortages by streamlining the access to necessary resources, thereby allowing businesses to integrate AI more efficiently without facing the typical delays associated with hardware procurement.

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Long Term Industry Outlook

Despite the immediate concerns regarding profitability and the potential for a market correction, Li remains optimistic that artificial intelligence is an "inevitable trend" that will continue to reshape the global economy. He believes that while the current phase involves heavy investment without immediate returns, the long-term trajectory points toward a fundamental integration of AI technologies into every sector of business and society.

Context Of APEC Summit

The remarks made by Robin Li at the APEC CEO Summit in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, provide critical insight into the strategic thinking of one of China's most prominent tech leaders. As major economies discuss digital cooperation and innovation, the pressure on companies to demonstrate clear financial benefits from their technology investments is growing, making Li's warnings about the bubble risk particularly relevant for investors and corporate strategists worldwide.