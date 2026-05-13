Balancing Risks and Innovation in Legal Systems as AI Advances: PM Wong, Law Minister Tong

The article discusses Singapore's evolving legal system in the context of growing artificial intelligence (AI) usage and its potential impact on responsibility and accountability. The Prime Minister and Law Minister provide insights into the importance of managing risks and ensuring legal access to all, particularly vulnerable groups.

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said legal systems may need to evolve as artificial intelligence becomes more advanced, raising complex questions around responsibility and accountability.

At an event marking two centuries of Singapore's legal system, he emphasized the need for policymakers to balance managing risks with supporting innovation. Law Minister Edwin Tong also highlighted the importance of giving legal access to everyone, especially the vulnerable groups. The article concludes with a reminder to update to a supported browser to ensure the best user experience with CNA





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Artificial Intelligence Legal Systems Balancing Risks Supporting Innovation Legal Access Vulnerable Groups

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