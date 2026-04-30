Bali's Waste Crisis Deepens as Landfill Ban Takes Effect

Bali's largest landfill has been closed to organic waste, leading to piles of rubbish on streets, health concerns, and protests from sanitation workers. The government enforces a 2013 ban on open dumpsites, but alternatives remain unclear, exacerbating the island's waste management challenges.

Bali 's largest landfill, Suwung, was declared off-limits for organic waste starting April 1, as the Indonesian government enforces a longstanding ban on open dumpsites. The move has led to mounting waste on the island's streets, attracting rats and prompting residents to burn rubbish, causing health concerns due to acrid smoke.

Yuvita Anggi Prinanda, a 34-year-old flower vendor, has resorted to paying a private company to remove waste near her stall, as the stench deters customers. Her shop alone generates about four large bags of organic waste daily, contributing to Bali's estimated 3,400 tonnes of daily garbage output. Indonesia banned open landfills in 2013, but enforcement has been inconsistent until now.

At Kuta Beach, a popular tourist destination, piles of rubbish bags line parking lots, with visitors like Australian Justin Butcher complaining about the smell and rat infestations. Bali's waste crisis is exacerbated by its booming tourism industry, with nearly 7 million visitors last year compared to the island's 4.4 million residents. Violators of the waste disposal ban face up to three months in jail and a fine of nearly $3,000, but many feel they have no alternative.

On April 16, hundreds of sanitation workers protested outside the governor's office, demanding solutions. The local government temporarily allowed limited waste disposal at Suwung until July, but from August, all open landfills nationwide will be banned, though alternatives remain unclear. Nur Azizah, a waste management expert, warns that Suwung landfill, which receives about 1,000 tonnes of waste daily, is over capacity and poses risks like methane explosions and landslides.

She advocates for a mass education campaign on composting as the only long-term solution. The government has been promoting composting and waste management awareness, but progress is slow. Indonesia's 284 million people produce over 40 million tonnes of rubbish annually, with nearly 40% being food waste and 20% plastic. Fewer than a third of the country's 485 landfills have closed since the 2013 ban.

The environment ministry has described the situation as an emergency, with plans to launch waste-to-energy projects in June, including one in Bali capable of processing 1,200 tonnes of waste daily. However, these projects may take years to become operational





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