Harry Kane signs Bayern Munich extension until June 2029 after Ballon d'Or win

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has signed a contract extension until June 30, 2029, the club announced Thursday. The England captain says he feels right at home in Munich and wants to win more titles.

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has signed a contract extension that runs until June 30, 2029, the Bundesliga club announced on Nov 5. The England captain joined Bayern from Tottenham Hotspur in 2023 and has since helped the German side win two Bundesliga titles, the German Cup and two German Super Cups.

Kane Wins Ballon D'Or And Extends Bayern Deal

The 33-year-old has scored 156 goals in 161 appearances in all competitions for Bayern. He capped his prolific spell in Munich by winning the Ballon d'Or last week, becoming the first Englishman to claim the prestigious award since Michael Owen in 2001. I feel right at home at FC Bayern, Kane said in a statement. I love the club, the fans and the city of Munich.

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We have a fantastic team and, in Vincent Kompany, a fantastic manager. It makes me very proud to be part of this club. My whole family is very happy here. I was keen to stay.

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Striker Rejects Premier League Return For Munich

I'm now looking forward to the future and I want to win many more titles with this great club. Kane has frequently been linked with a move back to England, where he remains 47 goals shy of Alan Shearer's Premier League record of 260 goals.

However, the striker said in August that the Premier League no longer holds the same appeal for him as he is focused on his career in Germany. Since joining us in 2023, he has achieved extraordinary things with his goals, his influence on the game and as a role model both on and off the pitch, Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen said. His contract extension is a commitment to FC Bayern and to a story that is far from over.

Lucrative Extension Cements Kane As Bayern Star

Bayern did not disclose financial details of the agreement. However, German media reported that the extension is the most lucrative contract in the club's history and part of a long-term commitment to the England captain. Kane has finished as the Bundesliga's top scorer in each of his seasons with Bayern and was named Germany's Footballer of the Year in 2026. He has also won the European Golden Shoe twice, awarded to Europe's leading league goalscorer.

On the international stage, Kane captained England to a third-place finish at this year's World Cup in 2026. His new deal keeps him at Bayern through June 30, 2029. The announcement on Thursday confirms the extension after weeks of speculation about his future. Kane's goals and leadership have made him a central figure at Bayern since his arrival from Tottenham.

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With the new contract, Bayern secures one of the world's top strikers for the coming seasons. Kane, in turn, gets the stability he has said his family enjoys in Munich.