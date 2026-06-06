Ballot Shortage Scandal Sparks Calls for Election Re-run in South Korea

A shortage of ballot papers disrupted South Korea's local elections, leading to the resignation of the National Election Commission head and mass protests demanding a re-run of the vote.

A significant shortage of ballot papers during South Korea 's local elections has led to widespread disruption and political fallout. The incident, which saw 50 of the nation's 14,300 polling stations completely run out of ballots and temporarily suspend voting at 22 others, has ignited public outrage and prompted the resignation of the head of the National Election Commission .

The elections, held on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, were intended to elect mayors, local government officials, and assembly members. However, the logistical failure prevented some eligible voters from exercising their right to vote, creating a crisis of legitimacy. The backlash culminated in large-scale protests for a second consecutive day on Saturday, June 6, with an estimated 10,000 citizens gathering at the SK Olympic Handball Stadium in Seoul, the central vote-counting site.

Demonstrators held signs demanding a "Rerun election," chanted slogans, waved national flags, and sang the anthem. Some protesters physically blocked the gates of the stadium, trapping officials from the National Election Commission inside from Friday morning until they were eventually allowed to leave on Saturday. The scandal has drawn sharp condemnation from political figures, including Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, who called the ballot shortage "intolerable" and a fundamental violation of voting rights.

He has called for the election commission to be disbanded and for a special prosecutor investigation into the matter. The protest movement has been amplified by conservative YouTubers and various civic groups, turning a logistical failure into a broader political movement questioning the integrity of the electoral process.

The combination of disenfranchised voters and perceived administrative incompetence has placed immense pressure on electoral authorities and the government to provide accountability and a path forward, which may legally compel a re-do of the contests in the most affected districts





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South Korea Election Ballot Shortage Protest National Election Commission Re-Run Voting Rights Seoul Local Elections

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