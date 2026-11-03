Bangladesh Garment Factories Shut Again as Wage Protests Demand 30,000 Taka Minimum

Fresh clashes between police and garment workers in Bangladesh forced 679 factories to halt production on Nov 2, as workers demand a minimum monthly wage of 30,000 taka, up from 12,500 taka.

Bangladesh garment factories briefly resumed operations on Nov 2 after a widespread shutdown a day earlier, but fresh clashes between workers and police forced hundreds of plants to suspend production again, with 679 factories halting operations.

Workers demanding a minimum monthly wage of 30,000 taka (S$308), up from 12,500 taka, blocked roads, vandalised factories and clashed with police across major manufacturing districts. The unrest has raised concerns over shipment delays and buyer confidence in Bangladesh, a key supplier to brands including H&M, Zara, Walmart and Primark, at a critical point in the production cycle for spring and summer export orders.

Also read Bangladesh Garment Workers Strike for Higher Wages Amid Cost of Living Crisis

Bangladesh Formed Wage Board To Review Demands

Bangladesh is the world's second-largest garment exporter after China and the ready-made garment sector accounts for more than 80% of the South Asian nation's export earnings. It employs about 4 million workers and accounts for roughly 10% of economic output. In a bid to defuse the crisis, the government on Nov 1 formed a six-member wage board to review workers' demands, which have gained momentum amid persistent inflation and rising living costs.

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Police said they used tear gas to disperse garment workers attempting to block roads in Dhaka after protesters hurled bricks and stones at officers. Unrest was also reported in Ashulia and Gazipur, two manufacturing hubs on the outskirts of the capital. Police and industry officials said protesters set fire to a police vehicle and vandalised a number of factories. A damaged police vehicle was seen after a clash between police and garment workers in Gazipur on Nov 2.

The clashes follow the Nov 1 protests and factory closures, with workers continuing to demand higher wages and the resolution of employment grievances. Bangladesh has among the lowest garment wages in the world, said Babul Akhter, general secretary of the Bangladesh Garment and Industrial Workers Federation and a workers' representative on the wage board. If factory owners cannot pay workers properly, they should negotiate better prices with international buyers, he said.

Factory Owners Cite High Costs Amid Unrest

They cannot build a business on the backs of underpaid workers. Factory owners said the industry faces higher costs, energy market uncertainty linked to conflict in the Middle East and slowing demand in key export markets. Mahmud Hasan Khan, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, said around 20 to 25 factories were vandalised during the unrest and the office of a leather goods factory was also attacked.

If this continues and factories are repeatedly forced to shut, we will have no option but to invoke the no work, no pay provision, he said. Home Affairs Minister Salahuddin Ahmed warned of robust action, saying those acting against workers' interests under the guise of labour protests and attempting to destabilise the country will be dealt with firmly.

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Experts Warn Wage Hikes May Hurt Competitiveness

Selim Raihan, an economics professor at the University of Dhaka, said workers' demands were understandable given high inflation and said there could be further unrest. However, a substantial wage increase could raise production costs, squeeze profit margins and weaken Bangladesh's price competitiveness, he said. A phased wage adjustment, improved productivity and fairer pricing from international buyers are essential to balancing workers' welfare with industrial sustainability, he said.