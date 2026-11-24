Bangladesh garment workers blocked roads and clashed with police on Nov 24 as a wage board met on a new minimum wage. Owners say increases above 15% are unsustainable, while 18 days of unrest cost 317 factories about US$428 million.

Bangladesh garment workers blocked roads in a key industrial belt on Tuesday, Nov 24, prompting police to fire tear gas and sound grenades as pay protests disrupted production and forced dozens of factories to suspend operations, police said.

The protests over pay have triggered repeated factory shutdowns and clashes since early November in Bangladesh, the world's second-largest garment exporter after China. The disruptions are testing the cost advantage of an industry that supplies global retailers including H&M, Gap and Walmart. It employs more than four million workers and generates more than 80 per cent of the country's export earnings.

Also read Bangladesh garment makers eye 15% wage hike, far short of workers’ demand

Wage Board Holds Talks On New Minimum

The government-appointed wage board was holding talks on Tuesday on a new minimum wage for garment workers, a day after factory owners submitted their proposal. Wage board chairman Syed Azad Subhani said talks were ongoing and expressed hope for a final decision later on Tuesday.

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In Gazipur, on the outskirts of Dhaka, workers blocked a major highway and set fires after rumours spread that a worker had died, prompting police to fire tear gas and sound grenades to disperse protesters who refused to clear the route, police and witnesses said. Gazipur Industrial Police Superintendent Mohammad Amjad Hossain said: No worker died. Authorities later shut nearby shops and deployed paramilitary personnel along the route, while the blockade caused severe traffic congestion in the area.

Workers are demanding that the minimum monthly wage more than double to 30,000 taka (S$310) from 12,500 taka, citing soaring food, housing and transport costs. Industry leaders said an increase of more than 15 per cent would be unsustainable as the sector grapples with rising costs and weak global demand. The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association estimates that disruptions over 18 days cost 317 factories about US$428 million (S$552 million) in lost production.

International Buyers Shift Orders Amid Unrest

International buyers shifted orders worth roughly US$254 million to competing countries over concerns about delays, the association said. The unrest has forced factory shutdowns across the industrial belt and raised concerns about the reliability of supplies from one of the world's largest garment exporters. The wage board is expected to announce its decision on the new minimum wage after talks with factory owners and worker representatives.

Workers say soaring food, housing and transport costs have made the current minimum wage of 12,500 taka inadequate for basic needs. Factory owners argue that a large increase would hurt competitiveness as global demand remains weak and production costs rise. The protests have also disrupted traffic and daily life in Gazipur, where security forces remain deployed along the blocked highway. Police said they used tear gas and sound grenades only after protesters refused to clear the route.

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Industry Association Reports Massive Production Losses

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association said the 18 days of disruption have cost 317 factories about US$428 million in lost production. It added that international buyers have moved orders worth roughly US$254 million to competing countries due to concerns about delays. The industry supplies major global retailers including H&M, Gap and Walmart and accounts for more than 80 per cent of Bangladesh's export earnings.

More than four million workers are employed in the sector, which is the world's second-largest garment exporter after China.