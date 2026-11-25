Bangladesh approved a 36% minimum wage increase for garment workers on Nov 25, the smallest in decades, sparking fresh protests as police fired tear gas in Gazipur. The new wage of 17,000 taka takes effect Dec 1.

Bangladesh approved a 36 per cent minimum wage increase for garment workers on Wednesday, raising monthly pay to about 17,000 taka (US$138 or S$178). The government-appointed wage board decided around 2am local time on Nov 25 after nearly 12 hours of talks between workers and employers representatives.

The increase was the smallest percentage rise since the sector first set a minimum wage in 1986, and it did little to ease tensions. Workers blocked a major highway in Gazipur, a garment manufacturing hub on the outskirts of Dhaka, prompting police to fire tear gas and sound grenades to disperse them. The protests have shuttered factories, blocked highways, vandalised property and disrupted production in a sector that employs more than four million workers.

Also read Bangladesh Garment Workers Block Roads and Clashes Erupt Over Pay Demands

Wage Board Approves Minimum Structure

The unrest followed weeks of demonstrations calling for wages to be doubled. The six-member wage board, including two worker representatives and two employer representatives, approved the new structure in a 4-2 vote. Four members supported the final 17,000 taka minimum wage, while two backed the workers demand for 18,000 taka, according to workers representative Babul Akhter. The current minimum wage is 12,500 taka.

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Under the four-grade structure, monthly wages range from 17,000 taka for Grade 4 workers to 21,500 taka for Grade 1 workers. The Grade 4 rate is 4,500 taka higher than the current minimum wage set in 2023. Workers had initially sought a minimum wage of 32,000 taka before lowering their demand to 18,000 taka during negotiations. Factory owners first proposed 15,000 taka and later raised their offer to 17,000.

The increase trails recent raises of 56 per cent in 2023, 51 per cent in 2018 and 77 per cent in 2013. The new wage structure will take effect on Dec 1, with workers expected to receive the revised wages from January. Labour rights advocates said the increase fell well short of workers demands and would not provide a living wage.

Critics Condemn Poverty Wages

These negotiations result in poverty wages time and time again, said Anne Bienias, the Clean Clothes Campaign living-wage coordinator, adding that the new rate remained well below a living-wage level. The Clean Clothes Campaign also criticised brands for failing to explicitly support a higher rate or commit to absorbing increased labour costs through their purchasing prices.

The sector supplies major retailers such as H&M, Zara, Next, Walmart, Target and Gap, and generates more than 80 per cent of Bangladesh export earnings. A spokesperson for British clothing retailer Next, which sources about a third of its products from Bangladesh, said it respected the decision of the tripartite panel and would monitor its implementation across its contracted suppliers. It was too early to say if the disruption would impact supply or Next sourcing decisions going forward.

Ahead of the revision, ACT, a group comprising brands and trade unions, urged respect for workers rights and called for salaries closer to living-wage levels. Its brand members, which include Inditex, H&M and Primark, pledged to ensure wage increases were reflected in their purchasing prices. According to wage data published on H&M website, Bangladesh has the lowest minimum wage among the retailer eight key production countries. H&M sources from 142 factories in the country that collectively employ 510,704 workers.

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The company said workers wages are ring-fenced and excluded from its price negotiations. We take our responsibility to ensure that our purchasing practices support improved wage levels very seriously, an H&M spokesperson said. Inditex did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association said 397 factories were unable to operate on Nov 24, while another 84 remained closed under the labour law no work, no pay provision.

A BGMEA survey estimated that 317 factories lost about US$428 million in production during 18 days of disruption, while buyers shifted orders worth about US$254 million to other countries. Industry leaders warned that while the higher wage would improve workers incomes, it could further erode Bangladesh competitiveness. At US$138, we now pay more than West Bengal in India and about the same as Vietnam, Indonesia and Pakistan.

Industry Leaders Warn Of Lost Competitiveness

Low cost was our main edge, and it is gone, said Mohiuddin Rubel, additional managing director of Denim Expert Ltd, which supplies to brands including H&M. The capability gap, not the wage gap, now decides orders. So the government must help us build capability through cheap long-term credit for man-made fibre, automation and skills, and faster port and customs clearance, so we can compete with our rivals. He also urged international brands to share part of the higher labour costs.

Buyers are our partners and the biggest stakeholders, so sharing the higher wage cost is their responsibility too, he said. We have already cut prices by 6.54 per cent in Europe so far this year and still lost volume, and small factories cannot absorb the new wage bill alone. Brands should ring-fence the wage cost in their prices.

Factory owners have warned that further wage increases could raise production costs and weaken competitiveness, while labour rights groups argue higher pay is needed to maintain workers living standards and ensure long-term stability in the sector. The relatively modest wage hike may not be enough to quell unrest, which has hit production in the garment industry.