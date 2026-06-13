Bangladesh's new leader to visit Malaysia and China in bid to strike diplomatic balance

Bangladesh's new leader, Tarique Rahman, is set to visit Malaysia and China in a trip seen as a bid to strike a diplomatic balance, with the decision to skip India viewed as a practical choice rather than a snub.

Bangladesh 's new leader plans to visit Malaysia and China in a trip seen as a bid to strike a diplomatic balance , with the decision to skip India viewed as a practical choice rather than a snub.

Tarique Rahman, who became Bangladesh's 11th prime minister in February, plans to visit Malaysia on June 21-22 before a three-day official visit to China from June 23 on his first overseas trip since taking office. The Malaysia leg is expected to focus on migrant worker welfare, labour migration, recruitment costs and legal employment channels, while in Beijing, Rahman is expected to further infrastructure projects under the Belt and Road Initiative and seek fresh investment in technology, renewable energy, agriculture and healthcare.

Analysts say the sequencing of visits reflects a deliberate 'Bangladesh First' policy aimed at avoiding an early alignment with either India or China. Ties between New Delhi and Dhaka have been strained by border tensions, unresolved water-sharing disputes and a trust deficit stemming from India's refusal to extradite former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to the neighbouring country after mass protests in 2024.

Security studies scholar Shafi Md Mostofa said the coming visits reflected the government's effort to project Bangladesh as an independent foreign policy actor with diversified partnerships, but cautioned that they did not necessarily signal a deterioration in Bangladesh-India relations. According to Shafi, a key objective in Malaysia would be to deepen Bangladesh's economic integration with Asean, especially as the India-Pakistan diplomatic stand-off over Kashmir has stalled any work being done through the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation.

He added that opportunities in AI-driven industrial development were expected to feature in discussions with Beijing. Sohini Bose, an associate fellow at the Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation, described visiting Malaysia first as a 'practical choice' that would help Dhaka avoid speculation about its geopolitical leanings.

She said Rahman's trips were expected to build on agreements reached during former interim leader Muhammad Yunus' visits to both countries last year, covering trade and renewable energy cooperation with Malaysia, and in China, development of the Chinese Economic and Industrial Zone in Chattogram and the modernisation of Mongla Port in southwestern Bangladesh. Bose noted that Dhaka had turned to Delhi earlier this year for diesel supplies amid the global fuel crunch resulting from the US-Israel war on Iran, indicating Bangladesh recognised the value of stable ties.

'There is a pragmatic understanding on both sides that rebuilding Delhi-Dhaka ties should be a priority,' she said. The coming visits are also designed to signal that Bangladesh has achieved 'domestic normalcy' following the months of unrest and upheaval following Hasina's ousting, according to Mustafa Izzuddin, a senior international affairs analyst at Singapore-based policy consultancy Solaris Strategies.

'The strategic objective is to restore economic relations with countries that matter,' he said, noting that Dhaka was seeking formal 'sectoral dialogue partner' status with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which would allow it to engage in specific policy areas without full membership of the bloc





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