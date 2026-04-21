Bangladesh Telecommunications Face Imminent Shutdown as Fuel Crisis Intensifies

Bangladesh is on the verge of a nationwide telecommunications blackout as a severe fuel shortage prevents mobile operators from powering essential data centers and infrastructure.

Bangladesh is currently grappling with a severe energy crisis that threatens to paralyze the nation's telecommunications infrastructure, leaving millions of residents and businesses in a state of uncertainty. With a population of 170 million, the South Asian country relies heavily on international markets for its energy needs, importing approximately 95 percent of its oil and gas, primarily from the Middle East.

However, the current global energy landscape has severely disrupted these supply chains, leading to acute shortages that have manifested in grueling 12-hour queues at local filling stations. The situation has reached a critical boiling point as the Association of Mobile Telecom Operators of Bangladesh (AMTOB) officially notified the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) that the sector is on the brink of total collapse. Without a reliable supply of diesel to power backup generators and critical data centers, mobile network operators are finding it impossible to sustain daily operations. In an urgent correspondence sent to the government regulatory body, AMTOB emphasized that the operational distress is now beyond their control. Data centers serve as the backbone of the country's digital connectivity, consuming roughly 500 to 600 liters of diesel every single hour to maintain service stability. This amounts to a staggering requirement of 4,000 liters per facility on a daily basis, a volume that local fuel stations simply cannot accommodate amidst the prevailing rationing. Mohammad Zulfikar, the secretary general of AMTOB, warned that if these conditions persist, the country faces an imminent risk of a large-scale network blackout. Such an event would not merely be an inconvenience; it would effectively sever the nation's digital lifeline, rendering voice calls, SMS capabilities, and high-speed internet access completely non-functional as traffic routing hubs go offline. The government's recent attempts to mitigate the crisis have yielded little relief for the average citizen. On Saturday, authorities implemented a sharp increase in fuel prices, raising diesel costs by 15 percent to 115 taka per liter and petrol prices by 16 percent to 135 taka per liter. Energy Minister Iqbal Hasan Mahmud defended the decision as a necessary response to the volatile global market, citing the uncontrollable nature of international energy prices. Despite directives issued to fuel depots to ramp up supply, motorcycle riders and commuters continue to face dire circumstances. Md Sagar, a 30-year-old local driver, expressed deep frustration after waiting in line for three hours only to advance a few meters toward a pump. As the nation remains caught in this vicious cycle of supply scarcity and rising costs, the digital stability of Bangladesh hangs in the balance, highlighting the precarious vulnerability of infrastructure that lacks energy security





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Bangladesh Energy Crisis Telecommunications Fuel Shortage AMTOB

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