Violence in Bangladesh has left two interim government supporters dead and set fire to Muhammad Yunus home as the nation braces for Sheikh Hasina return.

Parts of Bangladesh were shut down on Thursday, November 19, following violent unrest that resulted in the deaths of two ruling party members and the arson of former interim leader Muhammad Yunus ancestral home. The government has announced a nationwide shutdown as police prepare for the planned return of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, which is scheduled for December.

Violence Triggers Nationwide Shutdown

The Awami League party called for the Thursday lockdown, describing it as the culmination of a week-long campaign of protests and rallies. This campaign was launched in response to the government rejection of Hasina request for a new passport and identity card, documents that are necessary for her legal return from exile.

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In an effort to deter further violence, the Bangladesh Border Guard has deployed ninety-seven platoons across seven districts. Spokesperson Shariful Islam confirmed that these troops are stationed in areas including Gopalganj and Faridpur, regions known to have significant support for Hasina.

Muhammad Yunus Home Targeted

Muhammad Yunus paternal ancestral home in Chattogram, located approximately three hundred kilometers southeast of Dhaka, was set on fire late on Wednesday. Mozammel Haque, the chief of the area Panchlaish police station, told Reuters that flammable substances were likely thrown into an unused ground floor room.

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Haque confirmed that Yunus paternal family members, who reside on the upper floors, remain safe. The Yunus Centre, a think tank that speaks on behalf of Yunus, could not be immediately reached for comment regarding the attack on the property.

Growing Hostility and Property Damage

Muhammad Yunus and his interim government have faced intense hostility from Hasina supporters since they took power after her ouster. Over the last ten days of protests, police have reported dozens of crude bomb blasts and incidents of vehicles being set on fire in at least twenty-eight districts.

These incidents have injured several police officials and members of the public. Additionally, Grameen Bank, established by Muhammad Yunus, reported that at least thirty-seven of its branches and offices have been targeted in arson attacks or attempted fires since November 10.

Detentions and Legal Proceedings

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed accused Awami League leaders abroad of inciting supporters to destabilize Bangladesh and torch property. He stated that authorities are committed to identifying and prosecuting those involved in the ongoing violence.

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On Thursday, authorities detained former education minister Nurul Islam Nahid from his house in Dhaka. Police officer Mohammad Khalid Mansur confirmed that Nahid faces charges related to several killings that occurred during the 2024 protests.

Significance of December Return

Tuesday marked one year since Sheikh Hasina was sentenced to death by a local court. The court found her guilty of ordering a deadly crackdown on a student-led uprising against her in 2024. Hasina has lived in exile in neighboring India since fleeing Dhaka following violent protests that demanded her resignation in August 2024.

The planned return in December remains a focal point for political tension. The government continues to manage the fallout from these events as security forces attempt to maintain order in a highly polarized environment.