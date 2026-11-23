Bangladesh government officials confirm plans to arrest former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina if she returns from India, escalating political tensions and street violence nationwide.

Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina faces imminent arrest and imprisonment upon her return to Bangladesh, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam declared on November 23, 2026. The official warning comes as political tensions surge and street violence intensifies following reports that Hasina plans to return from India in December. The current administration in Dhaka has firmly rejected requests for Hasina to obtain new identity documents, signaling a zero-tolerance approach to her potential repatriation.

Extradition Treaty Enforcement Mechanisms

Shama Obaed Islam stated that the government seeks Hasina's extradition from India under an existing extradition treaty between the two nations. Although Hasina has resided in India since fleeing Bangladesh in August 2024, New Delhi has not yet provided a formal comment on the latest requests. The Indian foreign ministry previously noted in April that it was reviewing the extradition request, a process that remains ongoing as of late 2026.

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Obaed Islam emphasized that Dhaka expects New Delhi to honor the treaty and return Hasina as a convict rather than a political refugee. The minister clarified that no official discussions have taken place regarding the use of an aircraft to transport Hasina back to Dhaka. The government maintains that it desires balanced relations with India that do not compromise Bangladesh's sovereignty or national dignity.

Stakeholder Positions and Political Opposition

Sheikh Hasina remains banned in Bangladesh following a 2024 uprising that ended her long tenure, and she currently faces a death sentence under local law. Her political party, the Awami League, has organized a week of protests and rallies demanding her return, culminating in a nationwide lockdown on November 19. Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, a senior Awami League official, asserted that the current political establishment bears responsibility for the resulting civil unrest and violence.

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The government's stance is firm that Hasina will face the full extent of the law if she attempts to cross the border. Shama Obaed Islam told Reuters that the law will take its course immediately upon her entry, describing the outcome as Hasina having to face the music. This rigid position contrasts sharply with the demands of Awami League supporters who view the legal actions as politically motivated persecution.

Real World Impact on Public Safety and Diplomacy

The political standoff has triggered significant security challenges across Bangladesh, with police recording dozens of crude bomb blasts and arson incidents in at least 28 districts over the past ten days. Local media reports indicate that several police officers and civilians have been injured in these attacks, which target vehicles and infrastructure. The unrest has raised concerns about public safety and the stability of the current transitional government.

In parallel, Bangladesh is intensifying diplomatic pressure on Myanmar regarding the return of Rohingya refugees. The International Court of Justice recently ruled that killings and sexual violence by Myanmar's security forces in 2017 constituted state-sponsored genocide. Shama Obaed Islam stated that this verdict empowers Bangladesh to demand the safe and dignified return of approximately 1.2 million Rohingya refugees.

However, repatriation efforts remain complicated by the ongoing civil war in Myanmar and the control of Rakhine State by the Arakan Army militia. The government asserts that Myanmar created the crisis and therefore holds the primary responsibility for resolving it. As violence continues and legal proceedings loom, the situation remains volatile with significant implications for regional stability and human rights.