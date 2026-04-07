Bank Indonesia Intervenes to Stabilize Rupiah After Record Low

Bank Indonesia BI has intervened in the foreign exchange market to stabilize the Indonesian rupiah after it hit a record low against the US dollar. The central bank is using various tools including interventions in the spot and non-deliverable forward currency markets and is prepared to buy government bonds. The intervention comes amid concerns about global factors including the market reaction to the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Bank Indonesia BI has taken action in the foreign exchange FX market to stabilize the rupiah after it reached an all-time low against the US dollar. Senior Deputy Governor Destry Damayanti confirmed the intervention to Reuters on Tuesday April 7 stating that maintaining the rupiah's stability is a primary focus. BI is prepared to utilize all available tools and policies to manage the situation emphasizing that the currency's weakness is largely driven by global factors.

These factors include the market's response to the ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran. The rupiah experienced a decline of up to 0.35 percent reaching 17090 or approximately 1.29 against the dollar based on LSEG data. Overall the rupiah has depreciated by over two percent against the dollar during 2026 a trend mirroring some of its regional counterparts. \BI's intervention strategy involves actions in both spot and non-deliverable forward currency markets. Moreover the central bank is prepared to purchase government bonds in the secondary market if needed. Authorities are also implementing measures to attract greater inflows of funds by enhancing the appeal of rupiah-denominated certificates known as SRBI. Destry acknowledged the negative implications of the rupiah's depreciation on economic activity however she highlighted that increased prices for Indonesia's key commodities will provide some offsetting effect. The situation underscores the intricate interplay of global events domestic economic fundamentals and the measures taken by the central bank to safeguard currency stability and foster economic resilience. The Indonesian economy faces a complex set of challenges in the current global economic landscape including managing the impact of external shocks from geopolitical instability and shifts in investor sentiment. The central bank's proactive stance is critical in navigating these challenges and ensuring that the rupiah's fluctuations remain within manageable limits mitigating the adverse effects on businesses consumers and the overall economy. \The central bank's intervention represents a crucial step in maintaining financial stability and protecting the Indonesian economy from the adverse effects of excessive currency volatility. The strategies employed including interventions in the FX market bond purchases and efforts to enhance the attractiveness of rupiah-denominated assets demonstrate a comprehensive approach to address the currency's weakness. The emphasis on mitigating the impact of the US-Israeli war on Iran on market sentiment underscores the interconnectedness of global financial markets and the need for central banks to closely monitor external developments. The focus on supporting economic activity while addressing the negative effects of the rupiah's depreciation highlights the central bank's commitment to balanced policymaking. Moreover the proactive measures taken by BI reflect its dedication to navigating the complex challenges faced by the Indonesian economy in the current climate of global economic uncertainty and geopolitical risks. The ongoing monitoring of the situation and the willingness to utilize all available tools signal a firm resolve to protect the rupiah's stability and support sustainable economic growth





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Bank Indonesia Rupiah FX Market Currency Intervention Economic Stability US-Israeli War On Iran Destry Damayanti Global Dynamics SRBI Government Bonds

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