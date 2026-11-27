Bank of Japan executive Kazushige Kamiyama warns that stablecoins and tokenized assets threaten financial stability. He calls for strict rules to maintain trust.

Bank of Japan executive director Kazushige Kamiyama issued a stark warning on November 27 regarding the rapid expansion of digital finance. Speaking at an International Monetary Fund seminar in Tokyo, he stated that stablecoins, tokenized deposits, and artificial intelligence technologies pose serious threats to financial stability and cybersecurity. He emphasized that policymakers must prioritize trust as they regulate these emerging tools.

Central Bank Money Stays As Anchor

Kazushige Kamiyama declared that central bank money will remain the fundamental anchor of the monetary system. He argued that technological innovation must advance hand in hand with established trust mechanisms. The executive director stressed that digital money cannot replace the stability provided by official currency. Instead, it must operate within a framework that preserves confidence in the broader economy. This perspective places central banks at the center of any digital currency evolution.

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Tokenization Risks And Market Shocks

The process of tokenization involves converting assets like bonds and securities into digital tokens for trading. Kamiyama noted that this technology could amplify market movements during periods of stress. New channels for trading across institutions may spread shocks more quickly than traditional systems. This interconnectedness creates a risk of systemic instability if not properly managed. Regulators must ensure that tokenized finance remains tied to regulated money.

Cybersecurity Challenges From AI Tools

The growing use of artificial intelligence introduces new cybersecurity risks to financial institutions. Kamiyama highlighted that AI tools can discover and exploit vulnerabilities with increasing efficiency. Authorities and institutions must strengthen their defenses against these automated attacks. The executive director warned that cyber incidents could spread rapidly across connected platforms. Security and resilience must be designed into new platforms from the very beginning.

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Legal Frameworks For Digital Rights

Policymakers face the complex task of clarifying legal rights associated with token transfers. Kamiyama pointed out that it is unclear whether transferring a token effectively transfers legal rights in the underlying asset. Clear legal frameworks are essential to resolve these uncertainties. The benefits of tokenization depend on sound institutional arrangements as much as technology. Public-private cooperation is necessary to establish these foundational rules.

Global Regulatory Shifts Underway

Global policymakers are moving beyond experimental phases toward establishing concrete rules. The focus is now on creating infrastructure for the wider use of digital assets. Officials seek to ensure that diversity in digital money does not cause unnecessary fragmentation. The goal is to maintain financial stability while embracing innovation. This shift marks a significant step in the global regulatory landscape for digital finance.