Netwerk SG and Remedial Kids are hosting sold-out bar lectures in Singapore pubs, drawing crowds of 30 to 80 for expert talks on topics from food science to horror stories.

Bar lectures are drawing sold-out crowds in Singapore, turning pubs into classrooms where professors and experts share insights on topics ranging from food science to local ghost stories.

Netwerk SG And Remedial Kids Drive Bar Lecture Trend

Two organisers, Netwerk SG and Remedial Kids, are behind the trend, which blends nightlife with TED-style talks. Peek into a bar on an unassuming Sunday afternoon or Friday night, and you might find it transformed into a classroom. Lectures are being conducted on an eclectic mix of subjects, including the politics and science of food, the history of dogs, and the legacy of China's last empress Cixi.

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These events are bar lectures, an up-and-coming format where professors and experts share their industry insights with attendees who get to connect with strangers. Organiser Netwerk SG calls them a reimagined nightlife experience that blends the laid-back charm of a bar with the intellectual buzz of a TED-style talk. The lectures last around 45 minutes to an hour and are usually followed by a Q&A session. Afterwards, attendees may chit-chat, hit the dance floor, or leave with new friends.

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The sessions, typically a monthly affair, are part of efforts by both groups to create more opportunities for social connection in Singapore. Past venues have included Here Kitty Kitty, Harry's Boat Quay, Druggists and MyX at Holland Village. Netwerk SG co-founder Iyan Danial, 26, an associate events marketing manager, said the group was formed in April 2025 as a passion project by seven university friends, all in their 20s. His team was partly inspired by nightlife events in New York.

Netwerk SG has hosted eight bar lectures so far. Each session, priced at about $40, accommodates between 50 and 70 attendees, who are usually in their 20s and early 30s. Topics have ranged from the science of sound to start-up innovations, and love, intimacy and connection in relationships. For Remedial Kids, the idea came about in June 2025 after founder Jo Lam, 39, chanced upon Instagram content featuring popular New York-based initiative Lectures on Tap.

Jo Lam Finds Inspiration For Remedial Kids Events

Lam found it reminiscent of her days at the London School of Economics and Political Science. After a lecture, students would sometimes go to a bar with their professor and talk about a bunch of things, including whatever we were studying, Lam told The Straits Times. Soon after, she hosted her first bar lecture, about slice-of-life South Korean dramas and what they say about modern Korean culture.

Since then, Remedial Kids has hosted 15 bar lectures, which all sold out, said Lam, who works in advertising. Tickets are priced at about $30 for each session, which sees between 30 and 80 attendees, usually aged 18 to the late 40s. So far, these sessions have touched on ghost stories and haunted spaces in Singapore, the ancient origins of food, and the relationship between fashion and identity.

Lam said she chose the name Remedial Kids because it embodies her belief in continual learning and her view that it is not embarrassing for adults to be in remedial. Attendees said the event format and topics piqued their curiosity, and they found the sessions engaging and informative. Financial consultant Leong Yao Heng, 26, said the setting at Netwerk SG's bar lectures makes it easy for participants to feel comfortable and engage in open conversations.

Attendees Value Novelty And Social Connection

For attendees such as Chu Yuan and senior marketing manager Stephanie Charamnac, 42, the appeal lies in the novelty factor and the fun in discovering eclectic topics. Chu said these events help him keep life more exciting and colourful. You get to socialise, but you also feel like you are learning something at the same time, said the 26-year-old, who is currently unemployed and waiting for his PhD application results.

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For one past speaker, Ginette Chittick, bar lectures are a nice change of pace from her work. I love the casual format, it is a very different setting from teaching in the classroom, said Chittick, 49, the programme leader of the Diploma in Creative Direction for Fashion at LASALLE College of the Arts.

Experts Praise Edutainment Value Of Bar Lectures

Her sold-out session was hosted at TRIFECTA Riders' Lounge in Somerset on Nov 1, and touched on a punk feminist movement in 1990s Singapore drawn from her PhD research. Experts say bar lectures give new meaning to learning and social interaction. Associate Professor Renee Tan, director of research at the Institute for Adult Learning, said it is a good sign for the state of learning in Singapore.

Tan, who has not attended a bar lecture, said the edutainment value shows that learning need not be restricted to school and lessons or that learning is primarily for upskilling or reskilling for economic or work reasons. Singapore Management University assistant professor of sociology Jacqueline Ho, who has also not attended a bar lecture, said that because topics are advertised ahead of time, attendees are more likely to have shared interests and find meaning in the same things.

Remedial Kids' next session on map-making and memory, slated for Nov 28, is already sold out on Eventbrite. Tickets to Netwerk SG's Nov 20 session on local horror stories at Tigress bar are selling out fast. Said Netwerk SG's Iyan: We have been really heartened by the response.

Whenever people tell us they came alone and left having had a meaningful conversation, learnt something new, or met people they would actually want to see again, that feels like a sign we are building something worthwhile. Information on upcoming Remedial Kids' or Netwerk SG's events can be found on their Instagram, @remedialkids and @netwerking.sg, respectively, or Eventbrite pages.