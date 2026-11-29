Raphinha scored a second-half hat-trick as Barcelona beat Deportivo A Coruna 5-1, extending their LaLiga lead to five points ahead of Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona secured a commanding 5-1 victory over Deportivo A Coruna on November 29, 2026, at the Riazor stadium. The win moves Hansi Flick's squad five points clear at the top of the LaLiga standings. This result sets the stage for a critical upcoming match against nearest challengers Atletico Madrid.

Raphinha Hat-Trick Drives Barcelona Victory

Raphinha was the primary catalyst for the decisive win with a second-half hat-trick. He opened his account in the 51st minute by heading in a cross from Lamine Yamal just inside the left post. The Brazilian striker doubled his tally in the 83rd minute after reacting quickest to a deflected cross from Anthony Gordon. He completed his treble in the 91st minute with a simple tap-in from a Lamine Yamal pass.

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Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo Add Goals

Lamine Yamal opened the scoring in the 20th minute with a bizarre goal. His attempted pass toward Dani Olmo rolled untouched into the net after the midfielder's dummy wrongfooted goalkeeper Leo Roman and the Deportivo defense. Dani Olmo also found the back of the net in the 20th minute. He scored with a stooping header from an Anthony Gordon cross after beating his marker at the near post.

Diego Simeone Faces Pressure Ahead of Next Week

The victory increases Barcelona's point total to 39. Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid sits on 34 points ahead of their Wednesday meeting at Camp Nou. This five-point gap creates significant pressure on the defending champions. Barcelona now holds a crucial advantage in the race for the LaLiga title.

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Deportivo A Coruna Stumbles After Early Equalizer

Deportivo A Coruna responded strongly after going behind. They equalized in the ninth minute through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The forward dispossessed Pau Cubarsi following a poor touch and chipped the ball over goalkeeper Joan Garcia. Yeremay squandered a close-range opportunity as the hosts pressed for a second goal.

LaLiga Standings Shift After Riazor Clash

Deportivo A Coruna remain in 13th place with 15 points from 14 matches. Barcelona's dominance was evident despite an early scare. The team forced Leo Roman into three fine saves before halftime. Raphinha's clinical finishing changed the game completely after the break.