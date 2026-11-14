Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional Secure Decisive Melaka State Election Victory

The BN-PN alliance wins 24 of 28 seats in Melaka on November 14, 2026, dealing a significant political blow to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's Pakatan Harapan coalition and consolidating Malay voter support.

The Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional alliance has secured a decisive victory in the Melaka state election held on November 14, 2026, winning 24 out of the 28 available seats in the state assembly. This outcome signals a significant consolidation of political support among the Malay community and represents a substantial setback for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's Pakatan Harapan coalition in the region.

Coalition Dominance in Melaka Assembly

The unified effort by Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional resulted in a formidable majority that exceeds the combined performance of the two groups in the previous 2021 state election. In 2021, the separate coalitions secured a total of 23 seats, making the current result of 24 seats a clear indicator of strengthened electoral momentum and voter alignment for the alliance ahead of future national polls.

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Both Bersatu and Parti Bersama Malaysia lost every single seat they contested in this election. The United Malays National Organisation, known as Bersatu, contested seven seats but failed to win any. Meanwhile, Parti Bersama Malaysia, led by former Minister of Economy Rafizi Ramli, fielded candidates in 16 seats and also experienced a total sweep by the opposing alliance.

Leadership Reactions and Coalition Unity

Barisan Nasional chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who also serves as deputy prime minister in the federal unity government, declared the victory a testament to the trust placed in the alliance by Melaka residents. Speaking at a coalition watch party held at the Melaka International Trade Centre, Zahid thanked the voters for their confidence and emphasized that the win should be accepted with humility rather than arrogance.

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Zahid pledged to fulfill the manifesto launched by the coalition for the state, describing the result as a hat-trick of wins. He reiterated that the alliance remains committed to delivering on its promises despite the commanding lead achieved during the unofficial results counting process on the evening of November 14, 2026.

Strategic Seat Divisions and Campaign Dynamics

The success of the Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional partnership was built on a strategic decision to avoid splitting the Malay vote by dividing the 28 Melaka assembly seats between them. Barisan Nasional contested 23 seats while Perikatan Nasional fielded candidates in only five, ensuring minimal direct competition between the allies in the state.

Conversely, Pakatan Harapan contested 24 seats and made a tentative attempt to rebuild bridges with Bersatu by avoiding direct clashes with the party in four constituencies. Analysts noted that this strategy reflected Pakatan Harapan's efforts to mend ties with the Malay-based party that had previously split from the coalition in 2020, though the results suggest the approach did not yield the desired electoral gains.

Implications for Federal Governance

This emphatic victory follows a similar successful partnership in the Negeri Sembilan state election in August, strengthening the argument for continued cooperation between Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional. The results raise fresh questions about Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's ability to halt declining support for Pakatan Harapan, particularly among Malay voters, as his administration approaches its fourth anniversary in power.

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The outcome also emboldens leaders within Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional to potentially press for an early general election to capitalize on their current electoral momentum. Malaysia's next general election must be held by February 2028, and the Melaka result could influence the timing of political maneuvers ahead of that deadline.

Administrative Changes and Leadership Shifts

Incumbent chief minister Ab Rauf Yusoh is set to be reappointed to the post after leading Barisan Nasional's successful election campaign. His reappointment underscores the stability and continuity of the new state government led by the victorious alliance.

In a significant blow to Pakatan Harapan, the coalition's chief minister candidate Adly Zahari lost his seat of Bukit Katil after serving two terms. Zahari was defeated by Perikatan Nasional candidate Muhammad Ridzuan Mohd Sarif, marking a notable shift in the local political landscape and removing a key figure from the opposition lineup.