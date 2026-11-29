Bayer Leverkusen defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-1 with an 80th-minute winner from Ezequiel Fernandez. The loss keeps the Bundesliga title race extremely tight with only two points separating the teams.

Bayer Leverkusen ended Borussia Dortmund's perfect start to the season by securing a 2-1 victory at Signal Iduna Park on Sunday, November 29, 2026. Ezequiel Fernandez scored the decisive goal in the 80th minute to hand the league leaders their first defeat of the campaign. The result means only two points now separate fifth-placed Leverkusen from the top of the table.

Leverkusen Breaks Dortmund's Unbeaten Streak

Dortmund arrived at the match chasing their first Bundesliga crown since the 2011-12 season under manager Juergen Klopp. They had entered the fixture with momentum, particularly after second-placed Bayern Munich failed to win on Saturday with a 0-0 draw at Hamburg. This stalemate had allowed Dortmund to open a potential four-point gap at the summit, but they failed to capitalize on the opportunity.

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Felix Nmecha opened the scoring for Dortmund, continuing his impressive form by netting his opening goal in the Bundesliga for the third consecutive game. Despite the early lead, Dortmund struggled to maintain control against a Leverkusen side that created superior chances throughout the contest. The home side failed to extend their advantage as Leverkusen began to dominate the middle third of the pitch.

Schick and Fernandez Seal the Comeback

Bayer Leverkusen found an equalizer when Patrik Schick scored a header with just over 20 minutes remaining in the match. The Czech striker reached a significant career milestone with this goal, marking his 100th Bundesliga goal. The leveling strike shifted the psychological momentum of the game and put Dortmund on the back foot.

Ezequiel Fernandez secured the three points for Leverkusen with a header at the back post in the 80th minute. The late winner proved to be the difference in a tightly contested match between two of Germany's top clubs. Leverkusen's ability to create the better chances ultimately rewarded them with the win, disrupting Dortmund's title charge.

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Freiburg's Winning Run Ends in Draw with Leipzig

In other Bundesliga action, third-placed Freiburg missed the opportunity to take sole possession of the top spot. They played fourth-placed RB Leipzig to a 2-2 draw at home, with a dramatic late equalizer ending Freiburg's six-game winning streak in all competitions. The result keeps the title race congested at the top of the table.

Igor Matanovic gave Freiburg the lead in the 11th minute by capitalizing on a mistake by Leipzig goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt. Maximilian Eggestein then doubled Freiburg's advantage by converting a penalty awarded for a handball. The match remained tense as Leipzig fought back to stay in contention for the top four positions.

Nkunku and Baumgartner Rescue Leipzig Points

RB Leipzig began their comeback when Christopher Nkunku scored from the penalty spot. This goal marked Leipzig's league-leading 33rd goal of the season, highlighting their attacking prowess. The equalizer brought the visitors back into the game and set the stage for a dramatic finish at the home of Freiburg.

Christoph Baumgartner scored a 14-yard half-volley in stoppage time to secure the point for Leipzig. The late goal ended Freiburg's impressive run and ensured that the gap between third and fourth place remained narrow. The result underscores the competitiveness of the mid-table and the upper echelons of the Bundesliga standings.

Augsburg Dominates Hoffenheim After Red Card

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>Augsburg delivered a commanding 4-0 performance against Hoffenheim in Sunday's other scheduled fixture. The hosts took control of the match after Mats Rots was sent off for denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity in the 20th minute. The red card left Hoffenheim with ten men for the remainder of the contest, allowing Augsburg to dominate proceedings.

The numerical advantage proved insurmountable for Hoffenheim, who were unable to contain the Augsburg attack. The comprehensive victory boosts Augsburg's position in the lower half of the table, while Hoffenheim's performance raises concerns about their defensive discipline and ability to cope with high-pressure situations. The clean sheet and four-goal margin reflect Augsburg's superior execution on the day.

Title Race Implications and Standings

The results from Sunday leave the Bundesliga title race in a state of intense uncertainty. With only two points separating Leverkusen from Dortmund, every match becomes critical for the clubs competing for the championship. The loss disrupts Dortmund's rhythm and gives Leverkusen renewed hope in the pursuit of the top prize.

Bayern Munich's earlier draw with Hamburg also keeps them in close proximity to the leaders, ensuring that the three-way battle for the title remains wide open. The congested nature of the standings means that consistency will be paramount for any club hoping to lift the trophy at the end of the season. Each point gained or lost has significant implications for the final standings.

Levernow's victory at Signal Iduna Park is a statement of their capability to compete with the best teams in Germany. Under their current management, they have shown resilience and tactical flexibility in securing results against top opposition. This win could serve as a psychological boost as they look to climb the table and challenge for the title.

Dortmund will now look to regroup and bounce back in their next fixture, aiming to regain their unbeaten record. The team will need to address defensive vulnerabilities that were exposed during the match against Leverkusen. Maintaining their focus and consistency will be essential if they wish to retain their position at the summit of the Bundesliga.

The broader impact of these results is felt across the league, as the proximity of the points table means that any slip-up can have cascading effects. The competitive nature of the Bundesliga continues to provide thrilling encounters and unpredictable outcomes. Fans and analysts alike are watching closely to see how the title contenders respond to these challenges in the coming weeks.